By Jo Pugh • 23 September 2023 • 9:01

The airline was ordered to reinstate the worker. Credit: Kevin Hackett/Unsplash

Budget airline Ryanair has been ordered to pay more than €115,000 to a cabin crew member for unfairly sacking him in 2019.

The court condemned Ryanair for preventing its workers from exercising their right to strike. In this case, the Social Court of Malaga upheld the cabin crew members’ claim that the airline violated his fundamental rights when he refused to comply with last minute flight changes to his schedule.

The last minute changes that Ryanair wanted to impose were refused by the cabin crew member, who was subsequently sacked for “failing to provide minimum services”.

The man had worked for Ryanair for 12 years.

The judge upheld the entire claim and declared the annulment of the man’s dismissal, ordering Ryanair to reinstate the worker and pay him €95,268 in wages not received since the date of dismissal, which was in December 2019.

Likewise, the judge also upheld the worker’s claim to receive compensation for moral damages of €20,000 and ordered the company to pay for the costs of the trial.

The union involved has other court cases pending.

Celebrating the judgement on Friday, September 22, the union, USO-Air Sector expressed its satisfaction with this new ruling against Ryanair “which reveals, once again, the Irish company’s permanent determination to prevent workers’ right to strike in Spain and curtail their labour rights.

The repeated violation of constitutional rights by Ryanair has been demonstrated in each and every one of the strikes called by USO. In particular, attention is drawn to the systematic abuse and distortion of Ryanair’s corporate working conditions policy when it comes to unilaterally implementing, and with total impunity, significant changes in the working conditions, and that the courts and Labour Inspection continue to disapprove. ”.

In total, USO-Air Sector has filed 41 court cases for dismissal of crew members during the strikes, of which 28 are still pending trial.