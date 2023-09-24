Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford Involved In Late-Night Crash

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 24 September 2023 • 16:30

An aerial view of Manchester United's stadium, Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford was involved in a late-night crash following his side’s 1-0 win against Burnley.

The Man United forward was involved in a road collision in the late hours of Saturday night after he arrived back at the club’s Carrington training base.

Rashford was traveling back from Carrington after the team bus arrived back from Turf Moor having picked up all the points and their first away victory of the season.

It wasn’t one for the history books as Man United just squeezed past newly-promoted Burnley and faced numerous efforts both on and off target.

Marcus Rashford Involved In Car Crash

However, it was a touch of brilliance from the Red Devils that lit up the game as Bruno Fernandes volleyed an effort into the far corner with the ball dropping over his shoulder.

Those happy memories and high times will have been short-lived for Rashford, however, as he will have been shocked to the core before even getting home.

It’s been reported that no other cars were involved in the road collision and the England international escaped unharmed, which will be huge news for Erik ten Hag.

Marcus Rashford crashed his Rolls-Royce after the game with Burnley last night. Luckily he escaped injury. 🙏pic.twitter.com/WwZy96NWTQ — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) September 24, 2023

Footage has emerged on social media in the past 24 hours that shows Rashford’s car crashed and sitting on the side of the road, but it didn’t appear to be very significant.

Rashford took to Instagram last night to speak to his fans and followers about the incident and he said “Three points on the road! I’m alright guys thanks for the messages.”

Man United Forward Unhurt

While Rashford walking away fine is all that matters, Ten Hag will be thinking about what has he done to deserve this rotten off-field luck.

Already this season, Ten Hag has had to cope with a horribly murky situation involving Mason Greenwood who’s been shipped out on loan to Getafe, an off-field dispute with Jadon Sancho, Antony who’s having time away from the squad due to the allegations he’s facing.

So, Ten Hag will be hoping that Rashford really is fine and doesn’t need any time on the sidelines with Champions League and Premier League games coming thick and fast for an injury-plagued Red Devils.