Arsenal Could Join The Chase To Sign Top Premier League Striker Being Eyed By Chelsea

By Chris King • 25 September 2023 • 20:20

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

ARSENAL could be about to scupper any ambitions that Chelsea had of signing Brentford’s Ivan Toney according to reports this Monday, September 25.

With their forward line misfiring, the Blues were recently reported to have been ‘confident’ of landing the prolific goalscorer when the January transfer window opened.

However, Lewis Winter at the Daily Express is of the belief that Mikel Arteta could join the chase. Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban after breaching The FA’s betting rules. He has just returned to training with the Bees in preparation for a comeback.

With Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah currently both struggling to find the back of the net, the Gunners have failed to make much of an impact in the Premier League so far this season.

Since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium from Manchester City, the Brazilian has been plagued by injury problems. Although he is a proven goalscorer, he has not really fulfilled his potential.

Arteta’s side battled to a 2-2 draw with their north London neighbours Tottenham yesterday, Sunday 24. The Gunners went ahead twice in the match only to be pegged back each time by an eventual brace from the new Spurs captain Son Heung-min.

Paul Merson also thinks Arsenal need to sign a striker

As the former Arsenal star Paul Merson pointed out to Sky Sports, when it comes to searching for a good striker, the options are limited.

He voiced his belief that Nketian and Jesus were not capable of taking Arsenal to ‘the next level’ and agreed that a player like Toney would be a suitable candidate. Toney hit 20 goals for Brentford last season.

‘I’ve always said it from day one – Eddie Nketiah is not going to win you the Premier League. You need a proper centre forward’, Merson said.

‘I’m not blaming Nketiah because they drew 2-2 with Tottenham, but with 32 games to go and all the Champions League games they have to play, I don’t think he takes them to the next level. I don’t even think Gabriel Jesus takes them to the next level’, the former England defender added.

On October 8, the Gunners have a crucial clash scheduled with Man City. They are currently four points behind the reigning league champions. Defeat in that match could see them conceding any chance that they might have of stealing Pep Guardiola’s crown.