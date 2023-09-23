Transfer News: Chelsea ‘Confident’ Of Landing TOP Premier League Striker In January Window

By Chris King • 23 September 2023 • 17:21
Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium.
Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
IT has been suggested that Chelsea could be looking to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford when the January transfer window opens.
After being caught up in a betting scandal, the prolific forward was suspended by the FA for a breach of the rules. However, with the conditions of his ban gradually lightening, the former Newcastle player has returned to training with the Bees.
According to talkSPORT this Saturday, September 23, the Blues could make a move for him in January when Toney’s eight-month ban comes to an end.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side has struggled to find the back of the net so far this season. In five matches they have only scored five times and are currently languishing in the wrong half of the table.
Toney’s stats speak for themselves, before his ban he was one of the most prolific goalscorers in the league. In 33 appearances last season for Brentford, he bagged a total of 20 goals, guiding the Bees to a finish in the top half of the table.
The news outlet believes that Chelsea are ‘confident’ that they could tempt Toney to make the switch to Stamford Bridge. His reputed £60m price tag would probably not deter Todd Boehly from attempting to secure a proven striker to help his side push for a top-four spot during the second half of the season.
Thomas Frank is fully aware of the fact that Toney’s goal instincts will attract interest from top clubs. ‘I think every club in the world are a selling club except five or six clubs. We are a selling club, if the right price is there’, he said previously.
He continued: ‘If they have developed with us, been on the journey, and now they’re proven good enough to go to the top clubs, then I think it’s the right thing, if it’s the right price. I understand why there are a lot of rumours out there about him’.
Chelsea would probably not be on their own in the chase. Manchester United and Liverpool are both known to have been linked with Toney in the past.
