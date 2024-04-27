Farewell to the festival

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 11:51

La Cala Festival Photo: calamijas.com

The promoter Last Tour, organiser of the Cala Mijas Festival, issued a statement on Friday April 26 to announce the definitive suspension of the event, “due to breaches of contract and non-payments by Mijas Town Hall”, said the statement.

The cancellation of the festival has been announced just four months before the third edition was due to take place. The event was to be held on August 29, 30 and 31 and had already sold out.

Last Tour claims that there was non-payment of, “significant amounts owed in sponsorship” by Mijas Town Hall relating to 2023. They also state that the non-payment, “has persisted despite continuous requests for payment”.

“Faced with such a position, Last Tour has been forced to take the decision to terminate the sponsorship and cease organising the festival”, they stated.

In response to Last Tour’s statement, Mijas Town Hall said that they have worked, “tirelessly to make progress on the 2024 edition of Cala Mijas without Last Tour showing any willingness to do so”. They maintain that they have reiterated, “the need to justify the investments, which should have been carried out since the festival started”.

Mijas Town Hall says that, “it has always shown its willingness and interest in the continuity of the festival but this must be balanced with its obligation to look after the public resources of the citizens.