Sailing spectacle in Almeria

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 11:31

Presentation of the Spanish Optimist Cup 2024. Credit: ClubdeMarAlmeria/Facebook.com

Almeria is set to host the prestigious Spanish Optimist Cup from April 28 to May 1.

This key event in the sailing calendar is organised by Club de Mar Almeria, in collaboration with the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation, the Andalucian Sailing Federation, and the Spanish Association of the International Optimist Class.

The event, backed by the city’s council, is anticipated to draw over 400 participants and supporters, generating significant local engagement with more than 1,500 overnight stays.

Antonio Jesus Casimiro, the city’s councillor for Active City, Urban Mobility and Sports, attended the announcement.

He praised the Club de Mar, currently celebrating its 75th year, for leveraging Almeria’s ‘natural resource with infinite possibilities, the sea, with 250 kilometres of coastline that allow us to be a power in nautical sports’.

Gimenez de Cisneros, from the Club de Mar board, remarked on the importance of the event, noting, ‘It is a sporting competition highly in demand by clubs at the national level, and obtaining recognition as a venue for this. . . fills us with satisfaction and encourages us to continue working with dedication and passion for sport and for our community.’