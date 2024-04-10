By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 9:30
Sailing through art: 'My Sea' exhibition. Image: Real Club Nautico Torrevieja.
The Real Club Nautico Torrevieja (RCNT) recently hosted the exhibition “My Sea” featuring the artwork of Javier Samaniego for a month.
Samaniego, an amateur realist painter who currently resides in Torrevieja, showcased his seascapes and coastal landscapes, inspired by his experiences living in the United States and Italy.
Samaniego’s passion lies in capturing the beauty of the sea and its ever-changing light.
He expressed a particular fondness for painting scenes of the coast and sailing boats, striving to convey the dynamic nature of water in his works.
Reflecting on his artistic process, Samaniego emphasized the importance of painting swiftly to capture the fleeting nature of light.
As a gesture of gratitude for the exhibition, Samaniego generously donated his piece titled “El Pascual Flores” to the RCN Torrevieja.
The painting was signed and presented to the club by its president, Carlos Carmona, marking a meaningful conclusion to the successful “My Sea” exhibition.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
