Can Mauricio Pochettino Turn Stuttering Chelsea Around?

By Chris King • 18 September 2023 • 1:19

Image of Mauricio Pochettino. Credit: MDI/Shutterstock.com

CHELSEA are still struggling to find any real form in the new Premier League season.

They made the trip to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on the south coast this Sunday, September 16, and came away with a very forgettable goalless draw.

That result leaves the Blues languishing in 14th position in the table, just one place below Manchester United. Andoni Iraola’s side is not faring a lot better, sitting one place lower than Chelsea without a win yet this season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea have won just one match in their first five league games. Despite the money spent on new players during the transfer window, there appears to be a lack of firepower in the frontline.

The Blues failed to put the ball in the net despite chances

Nicolas Jackson was set up by Mykhailo Mudryk but his shot was foiled by the base of Neto’s post. Raheem Sterling had four shots on goal but he could not produce anything to test the keeper.

Levi Colwill had the ball in the net at one point after Sterling’s effort bounced back off the post but the England defender’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Conor Gallagher was given the captain’s armband for this match and he could have made a name for himself if he had managed to beat Neto from about 10 yards after wriggling free of his marker.

Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson had chances to sew the match up

Cole Palmer had the chance to wrap up the three points in the dying minutes but he could only fire his shot straight at Neto. Jackson then also failed to connect properly after a cross from Ben Chilwell and sent the ball straight at Neto.

Had Bournemouth been capable of converting the chances that came their way then the Blues would have been heading back to Stamford Bridge empty-handed.

In the last 11 minutes of the match, Dominic Solanke had four chances to steal the three points for the Cherries. Sanchez was on hand to save the day after one move when the player nutmegged a Chelsea defender to home in on goal.