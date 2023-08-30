Transfer News: Chelsea Make Last-Minute Attempt To Sign Manchester City Striker

By Chris King • 30 August 2023 • 18:23

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

WITH the clock ticking down to the closure of the transfer window, Chelsea have made a move for Manchester City’s Cole Palmer this Wednesday, August 30.

It is thought that Mauricio Pochettino and his superiors have diverted their attention away from Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe and now want City’s versatile young star.

An initial bid of £35m for Palmer was rejected according to today’s Evening Standard, which went on to suggest that an increased offer in the region of £45m could secure the deal.

City are believed to be open to the sale, at the right price. Palmer’s contract at the Etihad Stadium still has another three years to run, which puts Guardiola’s club in a strong position to negotiate a good price for the England U21 international.

Palmer has competition with the arrival of Jeremy Doku

Palmer can operate in midfield or out on the wing, and the recent arrival of the 21-year-old Belgian winger Jeremy Doku could be a sign that the time is right to move on. West Ham had an approach to take him on loan knocked back earlier this month.

Should he make the switch to Stamford Bridge then Palmer will find himself competing with his former teammate Raheem Sterling for game time on the right wing.

Christopher Nkunku could be out for a long period of time

Chelsea are in desperate need of a new striker after Christopher Nkunku, their new signing earlier this summer from RB Leipzig, suffered an injury that could see him out for a significant part of the season.

The Blues have also been looking at Lyon’s Bradley Barcola and could also move for Ansu Fati after the Barcelona player was reportedly offered to both Chelsea and Tottenham today.

Fabrizio Romano, the respected Italian football expert – who usually has his finger on the pulse when it comes to transfer news – also reported on Chelsea’s interest in Palmer.

He tweeted: ‘Negotiations between Chelsea and Man City for Cole Palmer are ongoing. Told City want fee in the region of £45m to advance in discussions #CFC Chelsea had contacts on player side as Palmer would be open to joining them after initial contacts — exclusive story, confirmed’.

Manchester City meanwhile are moving nearer to clinching the signature of Matheur Nunes. According to Romano, the Portuguese international reportedly agreed verbally earlier today to a move from Wolves to the Etihad.