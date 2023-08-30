Transfer News: Manchester City Reach Verbal Agreement For Top Portuguese Midfield Star

By Chris King • 30 August 2023 • 17:41

Image of the Manchester City flag. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

WITH just days to go until the transfer window closes, Manchester City have moved one step nearer to signing Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolves.

In an attempt to push the move through, the 25-year-old had refused to train with his Molineux teammates. An initial offer of £47 from City was rejected but it appears they came back this Wednesday, August 30 with a better offer, believed to be in the region of £60.

Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer expert who always has his finger on the pulse, reported the news this afternoon in a tweet. He also suggested that City’s 21-year-old midfielder Tommy Doyle will sign for the Midlands club.

He wrote: ‘Matheus Nunes to Man City, here we go! Verbal agreement reached with Wolves, Matheus already on his way #MCFC Understand Tommy Doyle will join Wolves on £5m deal plus 50% sell on clause. Final checks ongoing on payment terms and installments… then it will be signed’.

Matheus Nunes to Man City, here we go! Verbal agreement reached with Wolves, Matheus already on his way 🔵🇵🇹 #MCFC 🟠 Understand Tommy Doyle will join Wolves on £5m deal plus 50% sell on clause. Final checks ongoing on payment terms and installments… then it will be signed. pic.twitter.com/IhMBqaL4Ws — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

Pep Guardiola has been scanning the market for a midfielder capable of filling the space left vacant by his departing captain Ilkay Gundogan. The German made a switch to Barcelona in Spain’s La Liga earlier this summer.

City brought in the 29-year-old Croatian star Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and were also looking to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham. The treble winners had reportedly offered a fee of around £80m for the Brazilian but the move fizzled out.

Nunes joined Wolves in August 2022 from Sporting CF in what was a record transfer fee of €45 million (approx £38 million) for the Portuguese club.

Once described by Guardiola as ‘one of the best in the world today’ had already attracted the attention of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool during this window.

Should the deal be finalised then Matheus Nunes will join up with the other new summer arrivals at the Etihad Stadium. Jeremy Doku was unveiled as the club’s latest signing last Thursday 24.

The 21-year-old Belgian winger will operate on the right wing in place of Riyad Mahrez who joined the exodus of European players to Saudi Arabia.