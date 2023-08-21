Transfer News: Manchester City Reach ‘Verbal Agreement’ With Top Belgian International Winger

By Chris King • 21 August 2023 • 20:26

Image of the Manchester City flag. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

JEREMY DOKU has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign for Manchester City.

The Belgian international winger is seen as the ideal replacement for Riyad Mahrez who recently made a lucrative switch from the Premier League to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

According to the respected Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano – who originally broke the news that City were interested in the player – a long-term deal has been brokered.

He tweeted: ‘Jeremy Doku to Manchester City, here we go! Verbal agreement in place after new bid revealed here this morning — worth €60m package #MCFC Medical tests being scheduled later this week, personal terms agreed on long term deal. Exclusive story revealed August 1, confirmed’.

Jeremy Doku to Manchester City, here we go! Verbal agreement in place after new bid revealed here this morning — worth €60m package 🚨🔵 #MCFC Medical tests being scheduled later this week, personal terms agreed on long term deal. Exclusive story revealed August 1, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/fv1r6u2uO4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

West Ham United were also known to be chasing the 21-year-old star. He has already bagged 12 goals for Ligue 1 outfit Rennes, along with 10 assists, in 90 appearances. Doku scored on the opening day of the season in France in a 5-1 win over FC Metz.

Doku has represented his country on 14 occasions, returning two goals and three assists. The youngster is a product of the youth academy at Anderlecht, for whom he turned out 37 times before securing a move to France in 2020.

City have only signed two new players so far

Pep Guardiola has only made two signings so far during this transfer window. Two Croatian internationals have arrived at the Etihad Stadium in the form of former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic and centre-back Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

Mahrez played an integral role in City’s recent successes with his prolific play on the right wing. His departure presents a huge void that needs filling despite the fact that Pep has England star Phil Foden who could operate on that flank if required.

Guardiola had also shown interest in Crystal Palace’s young winger, Michael Olise. The 21-year-old attracted the attention of several clubs but eventually signed a new deal with the Eagles last week and will now stay at Selhurst Park.

His pursuit of West Ham’s Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta was dealt a blow last week when the player was accused of being connected with suspicious betting patterns linked to bookings. Meanwhile, Aymeric Laporte is poised to follow Riyad Mahrez in moving to the Middle East.