Transfer News: Welcome To Old Trafford – Manchester United Unveil Sofyan Amrabat As Latest Signing

By Chris King • 05 September 2023 • 21:14

Image of Sofyan Amrabat. Credit: Twitter@ManUtd

SOFYAN AMRABAT was officially unveiled as a new Manchester United player this Tuesday, September 5.

The Red Devils had pursued the 27-year-old Moroccan international defensive midfielder throughout the summer transfer window.

He finally signed on loan from Serie A outfit Fiorentina on Deadline Day last week. According to TALKsport, despite detecting an injury problem, the club went ahead and completed the deal.

Sofyan Amrabat + United colours = 😍#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 5, 2023

United welcomed their new arrival at Old Trafford in a post on manunited.com, accompanied by an image of the player wearing the No. 4 jersey. It read: Sofyan Amrabat’s shirt number at Manchester United can now be confirmed, following the completion of his loan move from Fiorentina’.

‘The Morocco midfielder followed Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon in signing for the Reds last Friday, ahead of the deadline, during a busy day on the transfer front. Now that the formalities have been finalised, we can announce that Amrabat will wear the No. 4 shirt at United’, it added. Bringing experience to the group 🧠 Jonny Evans explains how he can help our squad in his first interview since rejoining the Reds ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 5, 2023 Some big names have worn United’s No.4 jersey through the years As explained in the statement, the last player to wear the shirt was England international Phil Jones. His contract expired at the end of this summer which saw him depart after 12 years at Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich legend scored one of the penalties that helped United beat Chelsea in the first-ever all-English Champions League final contested in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, in 2008. Another England star, Owen Hargreaves, also spent four seasons as the club's No4.

Following the introduction of Premier League squad numbers in the 1993/94 season, Steve Bruce became the Red Devils’ first No.4.

When Bruce left at the end of the 1995/96 campaign, the shirt was taken by David May for another five years, including the historic treble-winning season of 1998/99.

When the iconic Argentinian international midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron arrived from Lazio in 2001, the shirt became his until his departure in 2003. PSG in June 2004. He kept the jersey until his departure for Real Madrid in August 2007. After he left, the shirt was not used again until Veron’s compatriot Gabriel Heinze signed for United fromin June 2004. He kept the jersey until his departure for Real Madrid in August 2007.