North Korea's Kim Jong-un Believed To Be Planning A Trip To Visit Vladimir Putin This Month Close
Trending:

Transfer News: Welcome To Old Trafford – Manchester United Unveil Sofyan Amrabat As Latest Signing

By Chris King • 05 September 2023 • 21:14

Image of Sofyan Amrabat.

Image of Sofyan Amrabat. Credit: Twitter@ManUtd

SOFYAN AMRABAT was officially unveiled as a new Manchester United player this Tuesday, September 5.

The Red Devils had pursued the 27-year-old Moroccan international defensive midfielder throughout the summer transfer window.

He finally signed on loan from Serie A outfit Fiorentina on Deadline Day last week. According to TALKsport, despite detecting an injury problem, the club went ahead and completed the deal.

United welcomed their new arrival at Old Trafford in a post on manunited.com, accompanied by an image of the player wearing the No. 4 jersey.

It read: Sofyan Amrabat’s shirt number at Manchester United can now be confirmed, following the completion of his loan move from Fiorentina’.

‘The Morocco midfielder followed Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon in signing for the Reds last Friday, ahead of the deadline, during a busy day on the transfer front. Now that the formalities have been finalised, we can announce that Amrabat will wear the No. 4 shirt at United’, it added.

Some big names have worn United’s No.4 jersey through the years

As explained in the statement, the last player to wear the shirt was England international Phil Jones. His contract expired at the end of this summer which saw him depart after 12 years at Old Trafford.
Another England star, Owen Hargreaves, also spent four seasons as the club’s No4. The former Bayern Munich legend scored one of the penalties that helped United beat Chelsea in the first-ever all-English Champions League final contested in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, in 2008.
Following the introduction of Premier League squad numbers in the 1993/94 season, Steve Bruce became the Red Devils’ first No.4.
When Bruce left at the end of the 1995/96 campaign, the shirt was taken by David May for another five years, including the historic treble-winning season of 1998/99.
When the iconic Argentinian international midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron arrived from Lazio in 2001, the shirt became his until his departure in 2003.
After he left, the shirt was not used again until Veron’s compatriot Gabriel Heinze signed for United from PSG in June 2004. He kept the jersey until his departure for Real Madrid in August 2007.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading