Transfer News: Welcome To Old Trafford – Manchester United Unveil Sofyan Amrabat As Latest Signing

By Chris King • 05 September 2023 • 21:14
Image of Sofyan Amrabat.
Credit: Twitter@ManUtd
SOFYAN AMRABAT was officially unveiled as a new Manchester United player this Tuesday, September 5.
The Red Devils had pursued the 27-year-old Moroccan international defensive midfielder throughout the summer transfer window.
He finally signed on loan from Serie A outfit Fiorentina on Deadline Day last week. According to TALKsport, despite detecting an injury problem, the club went ahead and completed the deal.
Sofyan Amrabat + United colours = 😍#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 5, 2023
United welcomed their new arrival at Old Trafford in a post on manunited.com, accompanied by an image of the player wearing the No. 4 jersey.
It read: Sofyan Amrabat’s shirt number at Manchester United can now be confirmed, following the completion of his loan move from Fiorentina’.
‘The Morocco midfielder followed Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon in signing for the Reds last Friday, ahead of the deadline, during a busy day on the transfer front. Now that the formalities have been finalised, we can announce that Amrabat will wear the No. 4 shirt at United’, it added.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
