Liverpool Transfer News: Massive Coup As Bayern Munich Approve Dutch Star’s Move To Anfield

By Chris King • 31 August 2023 • 20:45

Image of Liverpool FC flag. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

LIVERPOOL have pulled off a massive coup to land Bayern Munich’s Dutch midfield star Ryan Gravenberch.

The 21-year-old has been on Jurgen Klopp’s radar for some time and now it looks like he finally got his man according to a tweet this Thursday, August 31, from Fabrizio Romano.

He posted: ‘Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool, here we go! €40m plus €5m in add-ons, 5 year deal, he will fly to Liverpool this evening #LFC Agreement in place and medical tests booked. Deal was negotiated by Jose Fortes Rodrigues from Raiola’.

Erik ten Hag had shown an interest in taking the Netherlands international to Old Trafford but now it looks as though he must turn his attention back to signing Fiorentina’s Dutch midfielder Sofyan Amrabat before the transfer window slams shut this evening.

After the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Gravenberch spent the majority of last season only making appearances for Bayern from the bench. A move to Anfield should provide him with the game time he wanted.

Should he pass his medical checks then Gravenberch will help to reinforce Liverpool’s new midfield lineup which already includes Argentina’s World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister, who joined from Brighton earlier this summer.

The 22-year-old Hungarian international Dominik Szoboszlai also made the move to Merseyside from RB Leipzig.

Klopp is still dealing with unwanted attention from the Middle East with a huge offer for Mo Salah expected at any time soon.

He has already lost his former captain Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq where he linked up again with Anfield legend Steven Gerrard who is their new head coach. His midfield partner Fabinho also accepted a lucrative move to Al-Ittihad.

Liverpool’s midfield was further decimated by the departure of James Milner to Brighton, Naby Keita, who joined Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who now plays for Turkish giants Beşiktaş in the Süper Lig.

Bayern are now said to be involved in negotiations to replace Gravenberch with Fulham’s Portuguese international Joao Palhinha. The player is believed to be interested but the Cottagers will probably want to make sure they can fill the vacancy before giving the dea a green light according to Fabrizio Romano.

He tweeted: ‘João Palhinha told Fulham that he’d like to join Bayern. There’s an agreement on personal terms over contract valid until June 2028. #FCBayern Fulham still need important replacement to make it happen’.

