Transfer News: Chelsea Star Completes Move To Nottingham Forest

By Chris King • 01 September 2023 • 21:53

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

CHELSEA’S Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly sealed a Deadline day move to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest this evening, Friday, September 1.

Romano posted: ‘Official, confirmed. Callum Hudson-Odoi joins Nottingham Forest from Chelsea on £3m fee up to £5m with add ons included #NFFC¡.

The versatile 22-year-old can play as an attacking midfielder or a left winger and will no doubt make an excellent addition to Steve Cooper’s squad at the City Ground. He will now link up again with his coach at Under 17 level with England.

Hudson-Odoi scored 16 goals in 126 matches for Chelsea

During his time at Chelsea, he notched 16 goals in 126 games in all competitions but really failed to make the necessary return to fitness after suffering an Achilles injury.

He spent last season on loan with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Upon his return to Stamford Bridge, it was pretty clear that Hudson-Odoi was not a part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans and a move away seemed inevitable for the England international.

The former Blues star joins 21-year-old Swedish left-winger Anthony Elanga who arrived at Forest from Manchester United in July.

Pochettino has been busy in the transfer window

Pochettino has offloaded a huge number of last season’s squad as he looks to build a young team capable of moving the club forward in the future.

Cole Palmer was his latest acquisition yesterday with the England U-21 star making the switch from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The talented young England star can operate in midfield or out on the wing, but the recent arrival of the 21-year-old Belgian winger Jeremy Doku at the Emirates Stadium probably showed him that it was time to move on.

West Ham had tried to sign Palmer earlier this month but their approach was knocked back by City. He now faces the prospect of dislodging his former teammate Raheem Sterling who has made an inspirational start to the season under the Argentinian coach.