Transfer News: Manchester United In Shock Loan Deal For Tottenham International Defender

By Chris King • 01 September 2023 • 0:10

A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

IN an unexpected move, Manchester United are on the verge of signing Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilón on loan.

The Spanish international full-back has already completed his medical checks this evening, Thursday, August 31, according to Dominic Hogan at MailOnline.

It is believed that the Red Devils went in pursuit of the 26-year-old left full-back after negotiations for Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella got complicated.

A break clause is said to have been included in the player’s contract. That means once Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw regain fitness, the former Real Madrid star would be allowed to return to Spurs.

Fabrizio Romano, the respected Italian football transfer expert also reported the deal. He tweeted: ‘Sergio Reguilón to Manchester United, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Tottenham on loan deal #MUFC Understand medical tests are taking place right now! There will be clause to break loan deal in January. Marc Cucurella deal, OFF’.

Sergio Reguilón to Manchester United, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Tottenham on loan deal 🚨🔴 #MUFC Understand medical tests are taking place right now! 🩺 There will be clause to break loan deal in January. Marc Cucurella deal, OFF. pic.twitter.com/IWjIucXcb2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

Dean Henderson is now a Crystal Palace player

Earlier today, United’s Dean Henderson completed a permanent move to Crystal Palace. After returning from a loan deal with Nottingham Forest the England international saw his hopes of regular playing time at Old Trafford reduced when the club brought in Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

United have recently been on the trail of Fiorentina’s 27-year-old Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. According to metro.co.uk, Fulham attempted to hijack the deal this evening by making an offer of €30 million (£25.6m) to the Serie A outfit.

Amrabat already rejected a move to Nottingham Forest yesterday. Meanwhile, the Italian football expert Alfredo Pedulla believes that the midfielder only wants a move to United and will knock tonight’s offer from the Cottagers back.

Obviously, the situation could change at any time as the clock ticks down to the end of the transfer window but Amrabat has always stated that his only desire is to play in the famous colours of Manchester United.