Transfer News: Crystal Palace Secure Signing Of Manchester United Star

By Chris King • 31 August 2023 • 22:16

Image of Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park Stadium. Credit: Wikipedia - By Rockybiggs - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

IN a move reported to be in the region of £20m, Crystal Palace have completed the signing of goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United.

After enduring six loan deals in the last eight seasons, the 26-year-old England international will finally settle at Selhurst Park in London under their veteran manager Roy Hodgson.

The Eagles welcomed Henderson with a video published on PalaceTV, captioned: ‘This service is SOUTHBOUND’.

This service is SOUTHBOUND. pic.twitter.com/XPVkw5Rh3G — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 31, 2023

A statement on cpfc.co.uk, read: ‘Crystal Palace are delighted to confirm the transfer of goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee’.

It continued: ‘The 26-year-old England international has signed a five-year contract with the club, and becomes Palace’s third senior arrival of the summer transfer window alongside Jefferson Lerma and Matheus França’. Chairman Steve Parish welcomed the club’s new signing Steve Parish, the Palace chairman said: ‘Dean is a fantastic addition to our squad and goalkeeping unit. We have been long-term admirers of Dean’s, following his ascension through the ranks at Manchester United and England, but also his impressive achievements whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United’. ‘I’m absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started. This club has got great fans and has a lot of top players who are hungry to succeed’. He added: ‘There’s something being built here, and I really want to be a part of it’, commented the new Crystal Palace signing who will now compete for the No.1 jersey with Sam Johnstone. Forest signed Matt Turner from Arsenal

Henderson spent last season on loan at the City Ground with Nottingham Forest but saw any chances of a return go up in smoke when Steve Cooper’s side signed Matt Turner from Arsenal during the current transfer window.

With Andre Onana arriving at Old Trafford from Inter Milan, there was stiff competition for the role of Manchester United goalkeeper. It is thought that the Red Devils will now look to bring in Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayindir before the window closes this evening.