Transfer News: Crystal Palace Secure Signing Of Manchester United Star

It continued: ‘The 26-year-old England international has signed a five-year contract with the club, and becomes Palace’s third senior arrival of the summer transfer window alongside Jefferson Lerma and Matheus França’. Chairman Steve Parish welcomed the club’s new signing Steve Parish, the Palace chairman said: ‘Dean is a fantastic addition to our squad and goalkeeping unit. We have been long-term admirers of Dean’s, following his ascension through the ranks at Manchester United and England, but also his impressive achievements whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United’. ‘I’m absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started. This club has got great fans and has a lot of top players who are hungry to succeed’. He added: ‘There’s something being built here, and I really want to be a part of it’, commented the new Crystal Palace signing who will now compete for the No.1 jersey with Sam Johnstone. Forest signed Matt Turner from Arsenal