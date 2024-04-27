By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 12:03

Photo: Facebook / Nika Kuznetsova

The young model Nika Kuznetsova will represent the Costa del Sol at the Miss Grand Spain beauty pageant.

Nika Kuznetsova has been living in Marbella for three years, she fled from the war in Ukraine and chose the Costa del Sol to settle down because of its beaches, its good climate and its food. 23 year old Nika is currently Miss Grand Costa del Sol and now she is competing to become Miss Grand Spain 2024.

In this beauty pageant, what must a girl have to be Miss Grand Spain? “The young lady must be natural, real, with a beautiful soul and a beautiful figure as well. A girl must have values and a message to transmit to the world and I think I have it”, Nika told Área Costa del Sol.

The young model is preparing in all aspects for the contest, as well as doing sport, she is improving her speech day by day. Hhaving lived through the war in her country of Ukrainbe, she has certain values to share with others.

Nika is looking forward to the event which takes place on Saturday May 11 in Huelva. The experience for her has been very good, “I believe that the Costa del Sol can represent Spain and I am preparing a lot for it and I am going to give it my best”, she said.