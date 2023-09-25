Manchester United Exile Reportedly Now BANNED From All First-Team Facilities

By Chris King • 25 September 2023 • 22:28
AFTER previously being banished and made to train away from his teammates, Jadon Sancho has now reportedly been banned from using all first-team facilities at Manchester United.
The 23-year-old England winger had a public falling-out with Erik ten Hag after the Dutch coach dropped him from the squad to face Arsenal on September 3.
He was accused at the time of not pulling his weight in training. Sancho subsequently responded by publishing a social media post in which the player claimed he was being made a ‘scapegoat’ by the manager.
As a result, he has since not entered into any of Ten Hag’s plans after allegedly being told he must first apologise for his previous outburst. Sancho eventually removed the offending post but has seemingly failed to offer an apology to the coach.
According to David McDonnell at The Mirror this evening, Monday, September 25, Sancho is not even allowed to enter the dining area where United’s stars eat their meals at Carrington.
Instead, he is reported to be eating with the club’s academy players. Sources informed the news outlet that until Sancho apologises to his manager then there is no way back for him as a player at Old Trafford.
The same sources suggested that Sancho had turned up late for training on a few occasions. His subsequent tweet in response to being dropped for the Gunners match was Sancho’s undoing as far as his boss was concerned they added.
Mason Greenwood is currently loaned out to La Liga outfit Getafe in Spain, and Anthony taking a leave of absence in light of the allegations brought against him.
As a result, there is a real need for a right-winger right now at United. Should Sancho feel the need to apologise to Ten Hag then it is anybody’s guess whether he could find himself reinstated to first-team duties quite quickly.
