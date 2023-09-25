Watch As Premier League Players Struck By Flying Object Live On TV

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 25 September 2023 • 13:00

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Several Newcastle United players were struck by flying objects, including plastic bottles, as they celebrated their team’s third goal against Sheffield United.

The Magpies looked to cap off a very impressive and professional week having taken four points from games against Brentford and AC Milan, and they certainly did that at Bramall Lane as they smashed Sheffield United for eight.

Eddie Howe’s side were ruthless in the final third having registered 15 shots on target and ensuring eight of them found the back of the net, as well as having recorded their third consecutive clean sheet.

It was a nightmare start for Newcastle as they surrendered two big chances to Luke Thomas at the back post before being forced into an early substitution with summer signing Harvey Barnes being forced off with a toe injury, but Anthony Gordon didn’t disappoint.

Newcastle Players Tragetted By Sheffield United Fans

Gordon was Man of the Match having picked up a goal and an assist during his afternoon’s work and will be delighted to keep up what has been a very positive few months for the £40 million signing.

Despite Newcastle recording their joint-biggest-ever victory in Premier League history by scoring eight goals away from home, it was slightly overshadowed by an idiotic fan and their actions in the first half.

🎙 "SVEN BOTMAN GLANCES HOME A THIRD!" Newcastle are RUNNING RIOT at Bramall lane ⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/MDu8LL1SXM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 24, 2023

Just as Kieran Trippier had managed to get his second assist of the game and Sven Botman headed home his first-ever goal for Newcastle, Sheffield United fans appeared to launch items onto the pitch, including bottles that seemed full to the brim.

Magpies Run Riot By Equaling Record-Best Scoreline

From a video posted by Sky Sports, it looks as though Sven Botman and Dan Burn were the ones on the receiving end of these objects, as well as an image showing Elliot Anderson being forced to hurdle over a plastic bottle that was launched in his direction.

No matter the scoreline or how bad a team is playing, no fan has a right or should even contemplate throwing anything onto the pitch and trying to hurt and injure an opposition player when they are simply trying to do the job they get paid to do, and it just highlights how many things are still wrong in Men’s football.