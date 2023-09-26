Lawyer Resorts To Voodoo To Get Hands On Inheritance

By John Ensor • 26 September 2023 • 10:11

Voodoo imagery. Credit; Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

A recent case has revealed a sinister tale of greed, corruption and black magic

A renowned Italian lawyer named Barbara Raimond has been convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for embezzlement and an additional 18 months of probation for her alleged involvement in a sinister plot, writes il Giornale.it

This unsettling event unfolded in Genoa, where Raimondo, a well-established professional, faced serious accusations. The court heard that she sought the services of a sorceress to perform voodoo rites, aiming to speed up the death of an elderly woman whose substantial fortune she managed.

A Sinister Plan

Prosecutors argued that Raimondo’s motives were purely financial, as she was the sole beneficiary named in the elderly woman’s will. The lawyer allegedly orchestrated an ‘impossible crime’ through black magic, which, according to article 49 of the Penal Code, is not subject to conviction but to a security measure. Consequently, Raimondo received 18 months of supervised release for posing a threat to society.

Raimondo was also found guilty of stealing approximately €1 million from the elderly woman, leading to her five-year imprisonment. The court ordered the confiscation of her assets and imposed a perpetual ban on holding public offices. ‘We hoped that this accusation would be dropped,’ remarked Raimondo’s defence lawyer, Alessandro Vaccari, referring to the black magic charges.

Attempted Compensation And Sentencing

Vaccari did not seek acquittal for the embezzlement charge, acknowledging the ‘solid evidence’ against Raimondo. He stated, ‘Let’s say that my client, from a psychological point of view, had a particular attitude towards the elderly lady: she is a family friend, she had been her general attorney and was indicated by the woman herself as the sole heir.’

Raimondo attempted to compensate the victim by offering two apartments worth significantly more than €1 million, but the offer was rejected.

The Victim’s Ordeal

At the heart of this grim tale is a distressed elderly woman from Genoa, grappling with the betrayal of a decades-long friendship with Raimondo. ‘She is very distressed,’ revealed the victim’s lawyer, Paolo Dogliatti. ‘Suffice it to say that after having demonstrated all the esteem and trust towards the lawyer, naming her the sole heir, the other tried to hasten her death.’