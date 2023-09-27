British Airways Pilot SACKED And BANNED From Flying

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 September 2023 • 17:20

A British Airways plane in full flight.

A British Airways pilot has been sacked and banned from flying again after attempting to fly a plane following a drug-fuelled night.

Pilot Mark Beaton has been sacked by British Airways and banned from flying again after he willingly boasted to a colleague about how he had just been on a drug-fuelled night out just hours before flying a full plane.

Beaton had been talking to a stewardess about what he had just been doing the night before he was due to fly a passenger flight to London, and it was her initiative that raised the alarm and potentially saved many people.

It wasn’t even just a short flight that Beaton was due to pilot as he was taking passengers from Johannesburg, South Africa, all the way back to London, but instead, he was hooked off duty and flew back the next day as a passenger.

When he arrived back in London, he was drug tested which showed he did indeed have narcotics in his system and therefore, the only option was for Bristih Airway to sack him and revoke his flying license.

British Airways Pilot Sacked

BA have issued a statement to UK-based company Sky News in which they confirmed he was no longer a pilot for their company: “Safety is always our top priority. The matter was referred to the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] and this individual no longer works for us,”

Due to Beaton being removed from duty, the Johannesburg flight was delayed overnight as BA searched for a new First officer to take over at such short notice.

British Airways A380 pilot sacked and banned from flying after cocaine binge before operating a flight from Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/7VRwvs8gRE — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 27, 2023

According to reports, there are text messages from Betaion’s phone that confirm he did indeed take drugs during a night off in South Africa, which will have certainly made the process of dismissing the disgraced pilot a lot easier.

Beaton told a stewardess colleague about how he was partying with two local men, a Welsh holidaymaker and a young Spanish woman having met them all at a nightclub before heading back to one of the men’s flats which is where the class A drugs were made available.

Disgraced Pilot Is Now Banned From Flying

“I’ve lost my shirt somewhere and one of the local lads produces a plate with a few lines of coke,” one of the text messages said,

“So then there’s a debate about whose chest is the best to do a bump off.”

It looks as though Betaon was attempting to show off over text to a stewardess, but all that it’s done is ruin his personal and professional life which also shows he has no morals or care for his passengers if he was willing to fly that plane.