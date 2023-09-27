More jobs at Airbus sites in the UK

By Linda Hall • 27 September 2023 • 15:33

Caption: AIRBUS: Wing Technology Centre in Filton (Bristol) Photo credit: airbus.com

AIRBUS plans to create another 1,100 jobs in the UK specialising in cyber security, software engineering, cryogenics and robotics.

The world’s largest aircraft manufacturer, headquartered in Leiden (Netherlands), currently employs 134,000 people worldwide. Of these, 11,500 work in the UK where Airbus manufactures wings for all its aircraft. The principal Airbus factories are located in Filton, near Bristol, and Broughton (North Wales) as well a plant that focuses on aerospace in Portsmouth. AIRBUS plans to create another 1,100 jobs in the UK specialising in cyber security, software engineering, cryogenics and robotics.

At present the total UK workforce still has not returned to the 14,000 employed in 2019, before covid grounded practically all flights and the company had to cut jobs worldwide.

Despite the newly created UK posts for engineers, graduates and apprentices, staff numbers will remain below pre-pandemic levels.

A survey by Oxford Economics, a leading independent economic advisory firm, concluded that Airbus contributed £7 billion (€8.05 billion) to the UK economy in 2022, with its helicopter, aerospace and defence sectors providing 79,000 indirect jobs. The company spent £3.9 billion (€4.5 billion) on obtaining supplies from British companies and also made £5.6 billion (€6.4 billion) in UK sales last year.

Referring to the Oxford Economics report, Airbus UK’s chairman John Harrison said the findings demonstrated that Airbus was “good for jobs, good for growth, and good for the UK.”

Harrison pointed out that Airbus had “deep roots” in the UK supply chain and that its investments across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland created long-term regional and local growth.

“This ensures that our impact is felt at every level,” he said.

Airbus spent £277 million (€318.4 million) in 2023 on research and development in the UK where more than 400,000 people are employed in the aerospace and defence industries, according to ADS, which represents the aerospace, security, defence and space industry.

The publicly listed company, which is worth £86 billion (€98.8 billion) is also part-owned by France, Spain and Germany. The current company is the result of consolidation in the European aerospace industry that goes back to the formation of the Airbus Industrie GIE consortium in 1970.