England Will REFUSE To Play Russian Teams As UEFA Lifts Ban

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 September 2023 • 8:45

Image of two players kicking a ball. Credit: alphaspirit.it/Shutterstock

England will reportedly refuse to play any Russian teams in football as UEFA has lifted its nationwide blanket ban on their club sides.

All English will now refuse to play if they are pitted against sides from Russia after UEFA decided to lift its ban on clubs from the country playing in their competitions, however, it only applies to Under 17s.

European football’s governing body has taken the decision following a meeting that involved its executive committee, just 18 months after they decided to ban all Russian football teams from competing in any of their competitions due to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It’s yet another strange decision from UEFA to not stand and continue to show their solidarity with Ukraine by just allowing Russian football teams to compete with the rest of Europe and allow them to celebrate and be seen on a global stage.

English Teams Will refuse To Play Russian Clubs

UEFA have attempted to defend and justify their very controversial decision via a statement which is likely to fall on deaf ears when it comes to the FA and all English clubs competing in European competitions.

“Children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults, and is firmly convinced that football should never give up sending messages of peace and hope.

“It is particularly aggrieving that, due to the enduring conflict, a generation of minors is deprived of its right to compete in international football.”

UEFA Controverially Lifts Footballing Ban On Russia

So, it looks as though UEFA will have to either go back on their decision or play complicated tournaments that see England remain very far apart from Russian clubs and hope they do not meet each other further into the knockout stages.

As it stands, Russian U17 teams will be allowed to compete in European competitions once again, however, there are still conditions that they must adhere to and they include no national anthem being played, no national flags are allowed to be on show at any time, national kits are banned and all games must be played at a neutral venue.

These all seem like novelty rules and will do nothing to help win over the FA who are very set in their ways and wish to show their full support to the people of Ukraine and their football clubs.