By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 September 2023 • 13:30

Chelsea are said to be closely monitoring Victor Osimhen’s situation amid talk about him getting ready to sue Napoli following some controversial TikTok videos.

Over the past 24 hours, there has been a complete uproar, not just in Naples, but all over Italy and within the wider footballing world with how Napoli have been treating their star Nigerian striker, Osimhen.

Last season Napoli were crowned Serie A champions for the first time since 1990 and a lot of that was down to Osimhen and how incredibly well he was able to lead the line with the top striker scoring 26 times in the competition.

Osimhen was hailed as a king and a hero across Naples as murals popped up all over the city including on buildings and on the side of buses, but that feeling looks to have already fizzled out amongst some people connected with the historic Itaina side.

Chelsea Monitoring Osimhen’s Napoli Situation

None more so than someone who actually works for Napoli as their TikTok/social media admin has been posting videos online from the club’s account that have been laughing at Osimhen as he missed a penalty and even put together a distasteful clip which described him as a ‘coconut’.

There has been a lot of fallout from this shocking behaviour at Napoli with Osimhen’s agent claiming that the striker holds the right to sue his current employer, which could lead to a very murky and ugly lawsuit, potentially even seeing the striker terminate his contract.

pic.twitter.com/hLUk8QaSrb This was also posted — Collins 🙃 (@_collins_a) September 26, 2023

Given this unclear situation over in Italy, it’s no surprise that clubs are starting to take a serious look at Osimhen, and no club is said to be more interested than misfiring Chelsea who’ve scored just five league goals.

Osimhen Will Have A Lot Of Premier League Interest

It has been reported that Chelsea are now ‘monitoring the fallout between Victor Osimhen and Napoli’ as Mauricio Pochettino tries to think of ways he can get his side hitting the back of the net on a consistent basis.

Osimhen was being hotly tipped with a move away from Napoli in the summer after his stunning 202/23 season, but he decided to shun interest from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

He could now be regretting that decision because he’s being publicly ridiculed by his own club and could have been plying his trade in arguably the best league in the world over in England, but will likely have to wait until next summer for a blockbuster move.