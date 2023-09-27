Wow: Chelsea Legend Fears ‘Relegation’ As Alarming Stats Emerge

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 September 2023 • 8:45

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

Former Chelsea player turned talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy fears for Chelsea amid their current relegation form in the Premier League.

Chelsea are currently experiencing their worst start to a season since 1978 which has seen them pick up just one win in the Premier League and that was against Luton Town who have just one point on the board themselves.

The Blues have now also afield to score in three consecutive league games, and that includes two at Stamford Bridge against Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa respectively, so alarm bells must be ringing loudly in and around Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino has recently spoken to the media about the situation brewing at Chelsea and he confirmed that Todd Boehly and the rest of the Blues’ ownership group are indeed disappointed with how things are going despite the ludicrous amounts of money that has been spent.

Chelsea Are Showing Relegation Form

While speaking on The Sports Bar, Cundy dropped some harsh truths to Chelsea listeners and neutrals on talkSPORT, saying: “Chelsea’s points per game over the last 35 matches, which is three short of a full season, is 0.8.

“That would get you relegated in every single Premier League season and have you finish bottom or joint-bottom in the seasons 1997, 1998, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

“That’s what our points tally has been… we know that’s not how football works, across two seasons, we’ve won two league games since Graham Potter left.

🔵 Pochettino on the negative results: “I’m sure we’ve the capacity to turn this”. “It's not worse than I thought. We always knew new project is always difficult. This period… looks like all against us”. “The performances deserve more points”, quotes via @scott_trotter. pic.twitter.com/u6ESmdxIo6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2023

“Just let that sink in, since Potter left, we’ve won two league games. Seven wins in all competitions this calendar year and that includes one against home at Luton, this is this season, one at home against Wimbledon and one win away at Bournemouth.

A relegation Battle Could Become A Reality

“So I mentioned the ‘R’ word right, I’m not arrogant enough to think that Chelsea are too good to go down but if that carries on, Chelsea will end up in a relegation [battle].”

It’s almost unimaginable for people to think about Chelsea getting relegated or even just being involved in a battle to avoid the drop but if they can’t find a way to score goals and get confidence in their attacking players, that nightmare will soon become a reality.

There is a clear mental block or lack of talent within Chelsea’s attacking players because they’ve found the back of the net just five times in six games, but their XG stands at 11.5 (FBRef), so they are creating chances, but the hardest thing in football is scoring goals and the Blues are seriously struggling at the minute.