By Aaron Hindhaugh • 28 September 2023 • 9:35

Image of England's Lionesses. Credit: Twitter@lauren__hemp

Lionesses hero, Georgia Stanway, has signed a new long-term contract with her current club, Bayern Munich until 2026.

Stanway made the bold decision to leave her home comforts of Manchester City, England and playing in the Women’s Super League last summer after admitting her career had stalled on the blue half of Manchester.

The England international is one of a number of English stars to be plying their trade outside of the WSL, including Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh, but she is indeed, the only one to be playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Having only joined Bayern Munich in May last year, Stanway has taken the German top flight by storm having helped her club side to Frauen-Bundelsiga glory by scoring 10 goals in 37 appearances.

Georgia Stanway Signs New Contract Until 2026

Having come through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers and idolising Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer, before then continuing her career at Man City where she played between 2015 and 2022 winning the WSL, Women’s FA Cup x3, Women’s League Cup x3 and also the PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year.

Things have only gotten worse at Man City since Stanway departed with Gareth Taylor failing to secure a spot in the Champions League for his side last season, but still, there appears to be no pressure on him.

The new contract, big news ✍🏻 The announcement video, cold 🥶 https://t.co/CcIyAgIxVy — Aaron Hindhaugh (@AHindhaugh98) September 27, 2023

Despite only being in Bavaria for a year, Stanway is delighted to have signed a long-term deal with Bayern Munich, she said: “It feels like home here for me, which is very important for me. This here is the best place for me, and I see my future here.

“The chance to extend at Bayern, and the fact the club also wants to, is a great honour.

Bayern Munich Feels Like Home For The England Midfielder

“As a footballer and professional sportsperson, you’re here to assert yourself, and we as a team are here to win. I think that’s a given. I’m very driven and will do everything I can to help the team, both on and off the pitch.”

Stanway has already made a huge impact at Bayern Munich and is now one of three captains at the top German side, showing she’s improving both on and off the pitch.

It’s not just at club level that Stanway is thriving but she is now an undroppable player under Sarina Wiegman for the Lionesses being able to lineup in several positions in the midfield department, so the fact she’s signed a contract until 2026, is a major coup.