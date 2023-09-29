By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 29 Sep 2023 • 14:00

A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

It has been confirmed that Antony is set to return to Manchester United training despite facing intense police questioning upon his return to England.

Antony is just one of a number of Man United players who have been dealing with and accused of off-field issues, with some more serious than others as Jadon Sancho is only away from the club for refusing to say sorry to Erik ten Hag.

However, both Mason Greenwood and Antony are facing/have faced more serious allegations and the latter has only recently returned from a period of absence due to the abuse accusations that have been lodged against him by his ex-girlfriend.

Antony has long protested his innocence against his former lover, who has claimed that the winger was aggressive to him and even required his parents to stop him from hurting her even more.

The Brazilian Internation flew back into the United Kingdom this week as he looked to make a return to training in the near future, but before any of that, he had to reportedly go through five hours of police questioning.

Antony Set For Man United Return

His former girlfriend who he used to live with in Manchester was obviously likely to have been at the centre of conversation from the police due to the very serious allegations, but Man United are seemingly turning a blind eye to that.

Despite only just getting through the questioning from the police and a live investigation still firmly underway, Man United are happy to welcome him back into the first-team with open arms and have already made him available for selection in first-team games.

Brazilian Still Facing Serious Allegations

Despite welcoming him back, Man United have said they condemn acts of violence and abuse’ but if that was the case, then the most sensible and logical thing to do would be to keep Antony away until the investigation has run its course.

However, based on how they were so close to allowing Greenwood to play for them again, and still haven’t cut ties with the disgraced attacker, it should be no surprise as to how they are currently dealing with this Antony situation.

It remains to be seen how quickly Ten Hag looks to get Antony back into the first-team matchday squads, but the fact he’s even now available despite what is going on off the pitch is a huge kick in the teeth for women who come forward about domestic abuse.