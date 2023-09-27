By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 September 2023 • 13:45
Manchester United - RichardJuliiart / Shutterstock.com
Manchester United’s Antony has been pictured at an airport in Brazil as he gets ready to return to the UK and face questions from the police.
Antony has not played a game for Man United since before the international break when he was accused of abuse and domestic abuse by three women in his home country of Brazil and has been on a leave of absence ever since then.
The Brazilian winger was also omitted from the last Brazil squad due to ongoing off-field issues, but the £65 million former Ajax winger has continued to plead his innocence despite the accusations and claims put against him.
One of his ex-girlfriends has spoken publicly about who Antony was during their relationship and how even his parents sometimes had to step in to try and calm the winger down before he would go too far in hurting her and even himself.
Antony has spoken publicly about these accusations and how they are all untrue, how he would never do anything of the sort and how much they have impacted his life from a personal point of view but also in his job having not been able to play football.
🚨🚨| Antony is returning to England as he faces police in the coming days to defend himself against allegations made about him. [@TheSun] pic.twitter.com/OH0guKVgXS
— centredevils. (@centredevils) September 27, 2023
Having been on a period of absence from Man United, Antony has now been pictrued at a Brazil airport as he finally looks ready to make his return back to England, but his problems certainly won’t just go away now that he’s leaving Brazil.
Once Antony gets off the plane at Manchester he won’t be able to just walk back into the club’s Carrington training base and put all of his off-field issues to one side because the police are reportedly wanting to question him.
This will be because he is a Man United player, who resides in that part of the country, so the police will have a duty of care to look into any accusations that come their way, especially as his ex-girlfriend used to live in the area.
He is not the first player to encounter serious problems off the pitch while playing for Man United as Mason Greenwood faced serious allegations from his girlfriend and despite obvious evidence which is available online, he has managed to somehow restart his career.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
