By Aaron Hindhaugh • 25 September 2023 • 17:25

Manchester United and Newcastle United are in a battle to land Juventus and French midfielder, Adrien Rabiot.

The Red Devils spent a lot of last summer trying to sign the perfect midfielder Erik ten Hag and despite landing Mason Mount, it took them extensive negotiations to bring him in, they then failed to hand Erik ten Hag further enf0rmemst until deadline day.

On deadline day, Man United finally brought in Sofyan Amrabat, however, he’s been injured and is yet to be handed his first start as a Red Devil player, and Mason Mount is also out on the sidelines nursing a problem.

Those sorts of injuries have seen Man United stutter so far this season winning just three games, and they’ve come against Wolves, Burnley and Nottingham Forest, teams they are expected to beat comfortably, but they’ve only done so by one goal margins.

Therefore, it’s only natural that fans and Man United themselves will be eager to get to January and next summer so they can try and improve their squad by adding more depth and making sure injuries don’t hamper them as they are right now.

Man United Still Want To Sign Adrien Rabiot

However, they have a big battle on their hands if they wish to finally reach their long-term target and France international, Rabiot, who is once again being linked with a move away from Juventus, but it’s not only to Man United this time.

Newcastle United, who are on the same amount of points and have had a better start in the Champions League than Man United, are reportedly eager to bring him to Tyneside, despite having signed Sandro Tonali in the summer for big money.

Newcastle United Join Race for Top French Midfielder

The Magpies will be hoping they can use their vast amount of money available due to the ownership of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, to tempt Rabiot to Tyneside and pip Man United to an international recruit.

It would be yet another major blow for Man United and Ten Hag if they were to miss out on a midfielder that they’ve tracked for several years now, especially in a position they are extremely weak.

Rabiot did just sign a new contract at Juventus earlier this year as he was set to become a free agent and having started every Serie A game thus far he looks to be a key cog in the Old Lady’s set-up, so it would have to be a monster offer for both club and payer to let him leave.