By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 September 2023 • 21:55

A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

Manchester United fans have been left buzzing on Twitter after watching Mason Mount star on his return to first-team action in the Carabao Cup.

Mount had not kicked a ball since the middle of August when he was subbed off against Tottenham Hotspur after 85 minutes, but he finally made his full return against Crystal Palace alongside midfield maestro Casemiro.

The England international was handed his first start in the Carabao Cup by Erik ten Hag this season and he looked to have brushed off the cobwebs immediately as he ran the show at Old Trafford.

He managed to register his first assist as a Man United player and it was also his very first goal involvement for the club as he looks to help the Red Devils get their season back on track having won just once during his time on the sidelines.

Having waited a long time to see Mount back playing in a Man United shirt, their fans were delighted to see what he did during his first-half cameo before being subbed off by Ten Hag.

What Have These Man United Fans Been Saying?

“Mason Mount is incredible” @DestUTD

“Mason Mount , Sofyan Amrabat ball and Raphael Varane Captains the side tonight The treble charge is on” @UTDKobi

“Mason Mount has Silenced all haters with an Assist” @jose_wagz

“MASON MOUNT MASTERCLASS” @utdscope

“Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount were UNBELIEVABLE in the first half” @mufcMPB

“Mason Mount been sublime” @jaysonmacmilla4

“Amrabat has literally played left back, midfield, made that midfield work , especially has made casemiro come alive all of a sudden, mason mount has been fantastic so far, finding those pocket of spaces… A fantastic game to watch so far” @R_awujoola

Mount Could Be The Key For Man United

Having someone of Mount’s ability in midfield who can pick out a progressive key pass is going to be huge for Man United as it could not just improve them going forward, but ease the pressure on Bruno Fernandes, meaning his game could now go up another level.

However, the fact that he was taken off at half-time against Palace would suggest he’s either very far away from being match-fit, especially for a high-paced Premier League game, or his injury is yet to fully go away, and fans will be hoping it’s the former.