Breaking News: French Footballer Saved From Jumping Off A Bridge

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 29 Sep 2023 • 17:30

Credit: EWN

Some reassuring news has emerged from out of France as Nice star, Beka Beka, has been talked down from a bridge after threatening to jump.

Reports emerged early Thursday afternoon about an unnamed French footballer who was on a bridge and threatening to throw himself off in a suicide attempt, but the details were very sparse to begin with.

Police and French authorities looked to keep the situation under control and prioritised the man’s health and safety, both physically and mentally, and they have seemingly succeded in their task as he eventually agreed to come down from his precarious position.

It has since come out that the footballer who was in the harrowing position and looking to harm himself was Nice star Beka, with the Ligue 1 club cancelling all their media duties and responsibilities for the day in light of this almost devastating event.

French Footballer Comes Down After Contemplating Suicide

Once Beka was known to be in a very dangerous position and threatening his own life, police were rushed to the scene along with a negotiator, and then Nice provided a psychologist to attend the incident and help calm the Frenchman down, before eventually getting him to cooperate.

There has still been no official reason as to why Beka decided to take himself up to the Magnan viaduct bridge which is right above one of the main rounds surrounding the city centre, and rightfully, it should remain like that due to the man’s privacy.

Massive Relief For Everyone After Hours After Negotiating

A lot of people envy footballers for the job and lifestyle that they have but it does come with its drawbacks. Players are constantly scrutinised and having a private life is near enough impossible due to the media attention they receive.

It’s even more important in today’s society for players, especially young ones coming into the game, to ensure they’re surrounded by good people who are invested in their life and wellbeing and not just looking to use them for their fame and money.

Beka is now said to be in police custody as his well-being is accounted for as well as the forces attempting to figure out what was behind his thinking to contemplate taking his own life from a public bridge where he stood for several hours according to RMC.