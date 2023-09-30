Air Travellers’ Most Irritating Habits

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Sep 2023 • 11:42

Passengers applauding. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Samuel Morse/Public domain

Frequent travellers often have their own pet hate when in close proximity with other passengers. However, this article will consider what irks fellow passengers the most and asks the question: Could you be a culprit?

A recent survey of 2,000 British flyers unveiled the top irritating passenger habits, with excessive in-flight drinking in the number one spot.

Survey Insights And Findings

Commissioned by Skyscanner to introduce its Travel Hacks Hub, the study highlighted the nuisances of air travel. For many, boarding a plane marks the beginning of a much-anticipated holiday. However, the finer points of flying etiquette often spark heated debate.

Navigating through airports, with their check-ins, security checks, and long queues, is generally perceived as stressful, often resulting in a lowered patience threshold. And while it’s tempting for excited holidaymakers to start vacation vibes early, it’s crucial to think of fellow passengers before indulging in potentially annoying behaviour.

Interestingly, the survey revealed that many travellers, while quick to point out annoying habits, confessed to being culprits themselves.

About 12 per cent of participants admitted to some of the vexing behaviours. A quarter confessed to removing their shoes and socks during flights, 19 per cent caused delays at security by forgetting to remove specific items, and 17 per cent eagerly stood up immediately after landing.

Younger flyers believed they were mainly responsible for overpacking and causing delays during check-in. In contrast, older passenger felt they often forgot to remove metal items before security checks and were eager to stand up after landing.

Passenger Etiquette

When discussing flight manners, 74 per cent believed it’s polite to ask the person behind before reclining a seat. A whopping 81 per cent favoured a rule against reclining seats during meal service. Additionally, 69 per cent preferred a systematic row-by-row disembarkation to prevent the rush upon landing.

Top 20 Irritating Passenger Habits

Excessive in-flight drinking (48 per cent)

Allowing children to run amok (48 per cent)

Jumping the queue (43 per cent)

Reclining seats during meals (43 per cent)

Reclining seats anytime (43 per cent)

Using devices without headphones (35 per cent)

Standing immediately after landing (33 per cent)

Leaving bags on seats (31 per cent)

Monopolising both armrests (31 per cent)

Letting hair drape over seats (28 per cent)

Occupying multiple seats in waiting areas (28 per cent)

Not pre-separating liquids at security (27 per cent)

Delaying queues by not having documents ready (24 per cent)

Removing shoes and socks (22 per cent)

Blocking escalators (22 per cent)

Overpacking and causing check-in delays (21 per cent)

Applauding upon landing (20 per cent)

Mistakenly grabbing someone else’s luggage (18 per cent)

Crowding luggage carousel areas (15 per cent)

Lining up at the gate too early (13 per cent)