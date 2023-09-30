Air Travellers’ Most Irritating Habits

By John Ensor •
Frequent travellers often have their own pet hate when in close proximity with other passengers. However, this article will consider what irks fellow passengers the most and asks the question: Could you be a culprit?
A recent survey of 2,000 British flyers unveiled the top irritating passenger habits, with excessive in-flight drinking in the number one spot.
Commissioned by Skyscanner to introduce its Travel Hacks Hub, the study highlighted the nuisances of air travel. For many, boarding a plane marks the beginning of a much-anticipated holiday. However, the finer points of flying etiquette often spark heated debate.
Navigating through airports, with their check-ins, security checks, and long queues, is generally perceived as stressful, often resulting in a lowered patience threshold. And while it’s tempting for excited holidaymakers to start vacation vibes early, it’s crucial to think of fellow passengers before indulging in potentially annoying behaviour.
Interestingly, the survey revealed that many travellers, while quick to point out annoying habits, confessed to being culprits themselves.
About 12 per cent of participants admitted to some of the vexing behaviours. A quarter confessed to removing their shoes and socks during flights, 19 per cent caused delays at security by forgetting to remove specific items, and 17 per cent eagerly stood up immediately after landing.
Younger flyers believed they were mainly responsible for overpacking and causing delays during check-in. In contrast, older passenger felt they often forgot to remove metal items before security checks and were eager to stand up after landing.
When discussing flight manners, 74 per cent believed it’s polite to ask the person behind before reclining a seat. A whopping 81 per cent favoured a rule against reclining seats during meal service. Additionally, 69 per cent preferred a systematic row-by-row disembarkation to prevent the rush upon landing.
