By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 30 Sep 2023 • 9:20

A wide angle view of planet Earth.

Passengers from around the world will be allowed to embark on a holiday into space in the decade, that is according to Madrid-based company Halo Space.

As the cost of going on holiday continues to go up – much like the prices of most things in the world since the coronavirus pandemic – there are some people and companies looking to get their money’s worth out of trips away.

While many have dreams and visions of going on holiday to Europe and relaxing on a beach while the sun bakes their bodies and forget about the real world and their jobs, that sort of holiday isn’t for everyone in the world.

Some people are more thrillseekers and believe that getting around the world and pushing their bodies to the limits, however, not many will have thought a holiday to outer space was ever possible.

Madrid-based company Halo Space are looking to change that though having made it their mission to take 10,000 tourists up to space within the next decade, which will be terrifying for some but very intriguing for others.

10,000 People To Be Taken To Space Within The Next Decade

However, it isn’t just as simple as wanting to go because tickets are going to be priced at around €15,000 so they certainly aren’t cheap and could well be out of budget for a lot of people around the world.

It’s not just Spanin where this excursion will be available though, with Halo Space confirming that they are looking to launch from Spain, Australia, Saudi Arabia and also the United States, meaning people from all corners of the globe can have a chance to go where very few have gone before.

Madrid-Based Company Has Big Plans And Ambitions

The big question for many people will be, how would we get into space? Well, according to Halo Space, it will be via a stratospheric balloon that would carry a pressurised capsule that will be able to fit eight people at one time and according to the Spanish company, it’s very similar to when you fly in a commercial aeroplane.

Tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime experience go on sale next year with the company beleoebing their balloon will be ready for launch in 2025.