Have A Team Of Divers And Archaeologists Discovered The Lost City Of Atlantis Off The Coast Of Chipiona In Cádiz?

By Chris King • Updated: 01 Oct 2023 • 1:26

A team of divers and archaeologists have made a discovery deep in the sea off the Gulf of Cadiz that they hope could possibly solve an enigma that is thousands of years old.

They uncovered large concentric circular structures that look like artificial walls which are said to bear similarities to Plato’s descriptions of the mysterious lost city of Atlantis.

At a press conference held in the Cádiz municipality of Chipiona this Saturday, September 30, the divers and technicians who carried out a scan of the area, spoke of their findings.

They were accompanied by Michael Donnellan, an American who directed a documentary series on this research called ‘Atlántica’.

As confirmed by EFE, it will be presented at the South International Series Festival which is being held in Cádiz on October 8, reported larazon.es.

The location of the find has not been revealed publicly

Speaking at the press conference, the historian and archaeologist Mercedes de Caso Bernal indicated that the team was not going to reveal the location of these findings: ‘We have notified the corresponding administrations and it is they who are responsible for maintaining and protecting them’, he explained.

Boris Martínez Abad and Antonio Fernández Olivero, two of the diving team, explained that 10 years ago, while returning from one of their underwater explorations, they detected ‘some anomalies’ in the area with sonar. ‘We were going with empty oxygen tanks, so we marked the area and left it for other explorations’, they revealed.

They detected something ‘quite special’ under the water

In their subsequent dives, in an area with hardly any visibility, they said they thought they had detected shapes similar to walls, built with stones at right angles, something that was ‘quite special’.

As a result, they contacted the topographers and hydrographers Sergio Aleu Ruiz and Alejandro Aleu Ruiz. The two specialists used technology to carry out bathymetric surveys of the area, with which they detected structures rising from the seabed, with a height of five metres and some of them up to 450 metres long.

‘We are calling them walls, but they could be rock formations, natural, artificial, we don’t know’, they explained. The only thing they do know is that they have never before seen others like them in the area.

The team discovered ‘square and triangular stones’

Luis Silva, a marine biologist, also explained that during the dives they were surprised to see: ‘square and triangular stones, with such unnatural shapes, because right angles in nature are not very common’.

The archaeologist indicated that what they found is ‘the first data’ of an investigation that must continue with numerous technologies.

Among other things, he pointed out that they must verify whether these supposed walls form part of the mainland or if they could in fact be an independent island like the one Plato referred to in his texts about a mythical civilisation, where he spoke of a lost paradise that for many scholars is no more than a legend.

‘We don’t know what we have found, or what the name of what we have found is. That’s all we can say’, Mercedes de Caso Bernal commented at the conference with ‘maximum caution’.

Plato wrote about an empire built 11,000 years ago

Michael Donnellan, also an archaeologist, was nevertheless convinced that he was ‘on the verge’ of ‘a monumental event’. He assured that, after seven years of research, the structures located coincided ‘perfectly with Plato’s writings’.

The ancient Greek philosopher mentioned an empire built 11,000 years ago, which was formed ‘by a series of cities facing the sea’. It had a capital located on ‘an artificial island’ that was surrounded by concentric circular walls and in which some 20,000 people lived at the time.

Donnellan explained that in his research, which he had carried out ‘respecting the law’, he found ‘exact similarities’. He concluded: ‘We cannot say that it is that place, we are simply saying that it is very curious and that we are in the process of continuing our research’.