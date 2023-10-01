Europe’s Golfers Win The Ryder Cup After Thrilling Finale In Rome

By Chris King • Updated: 01 Oct 2023 • 18:35

Image of Tommy Fleetwood winning the Ryder Cup 2023 for Team Europe. Credit: Twitter@RyderCupEurope

A thrilling final day’s play at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, saw Europe’s golfers retain the iconic Ryder Cup.

Team Europe had been in total control of the 44th Ryder Cup since last Friday, September 29, ending the day with a commanding 5-0 lead.

Going into the last day this Sunday, October 1, they only needed four points to secure victory. Scottie Scheffler and Spain’s 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm tied their match while Norway’s Viktor Hovland then moved his team nearer to the prize by beating Collin Morikawa 4&3.

Justin Rose went down 2&1 in the next match to Patrick Cantalay, giving the US a temporary reprieve. When a fired-up Rory McIlroy defeated Sam Burns 3&1 in the next match, it left Europe needing only one and a half points for victory.

Europe were within half a point of victory

Europe were subsequently within half a point of lifting the trophy when Tyrell Hatton beat the Open champion Brian Harman 3&2, making the score 14-7.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka sunk his ball on the 16th to secure victory over Ludvig Aberg and cut the Team USA deficit by one more point.

Last year’s US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick had the chance to be one to seal the win but the score became 14-9 when Max Homa held his nerve on the 18th to take the match after his opponent missed his putt.

A comeback was on the cards when Xander Schauffele beat Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard 3&2 at the 16th to make it 14-10. The tension rose further when Justin Thomas holed a birdie on the 18th to beat Austrian golfer Sepp Straka, and it was 14-11.

Tommy Fleetwood secured the vital win for Team Europe

Victory was complete when England’s Tommy Fleetwood placed his putt just three feet from the pin in the 17th. Rickie Fowler conceded the match at 3&1 to make the score 15-11 and spark jubilant scenes at the Italian golf course.

The moment @TommyFleetwood1 secured the half point that guarantees we win the Ryder Cup 🤩#TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/45MHGfK516 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) October 1, 2023

Despite having the trophy in the bag, Robert MacIntyre gave Team Europe an even bigger lead of 16-11 by beating Wyndham Clark 2&1 at the 17th.

Jordan Spieth missed an eagle putt to eventually halve the final match with Shane Lowry to make the final score Europe 16½-11½ USA.

?I really didn’t want it to come down to one of us at the back. I can’t wait to see the rest of the guys, I can’t wait to see the captain, our wives and the rest of our families’, Tommy Fleetwood told Sky Sports.

He added: ‘I’m just so happy to play a part in it and so proud to be part of this team. We’ve done what we came here to do. I couldn’t wish for a better bunch of people to do this with. It has been so amazing. It’s the coolest experience’.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald praised his players

Speaking with Sky Sports, an emotional Team Europe captain Luke Donald said: ‘I am pretty emotional. It’s been a long process, an amazing journey and I have really enjoyed this one. It was stressful as the US put up a fight today so hats off to them’.

He continued: ‘I am so proud of my 12 guys. We formed a bond from day one and they gave me everything. They trusted me and they delivered for me’.

‘We started off great, which was what we needed. Then a few matches changed to red. We kept looking at the board and thinking, where will we find 14 and a half points?’, he concluded.

Team USA have now failed to win the Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993. In the 43rd tournament, held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, the Americans cruised to an emphatic 19-9 victory over Europe.