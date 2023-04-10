By Chris King • 10 April 2023 • 2:33
Image of Spanish golfer Jon Rahm winning the 2023 Masters.
Credit: Twitter@TheMasters
Spain’s Jon Rahm turned things around on the final day of the 2023 Masters at the legendary Augusta National Golf Club to win his first-ever Masters tournament this Sunday, April 9.
Forever a Masters champion. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rKAzcFmADQ
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023
Forever a Masters champion. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rKAzcFmADQ
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023
A fortune predicted in 2013. #themasters pic.twitter.com/MDv07ZVmSy
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023
A fortune predicted in 2013. #themasters pic.twitter.com/MDv07ZVmSy
American golfer Brooks Koepka led the field by two shots at the start of play. However, 28-year-old Rahm stunned his opponent by finishing on 12-under after carding a three-under last round of 69 to win by four shots and take the famous green jacket.
A Green Jacket for Jon Rahm. #themasters pic.twitter.com/9m0Z59P1qR
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2023
A Green Jacket for Jon Rahm. #themasters pic.twitter.com/9m0Z59P1qR
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2023
Koepka had to settle for second place, tying with the legendary Phil Mickelson. The 52-year-old American pulled out all the stops to finish on eight-under after a stunning seven-under round of 65. Further down the field, two previous champions, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed, tied in sixth spot in this 87th edition of the event.
Scottie Scheffler, the defending 2022 Masters champion could only manage a disappointing finish of four under. The highest-placed player from Great Britain and Northern Ireland was England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, the current US Open champion.
Continuing a fine history of producing golfing champions, Rahm becomes the fourth Spaniard to win the prestigious golf tournament. Quite fittingly, his victory came on what would have been the birthday of Seve Ballesteros, the two-time Masters champion in 1980 and 1983.
The other two Spanish golfers to win in Augusta were Sergio Garcia in 2017, and José María Olazábal who was victorious in both 1994 and 1999.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.