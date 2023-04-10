By Chris King • 10 April 2023 • 2:33

Image of Spanish golfer Jon Rahm winning the 2023 Masters. Credit: Twitter@TheMasters

Spain’s Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters after holding off the challenge of American golfer Brooks Koepka.

Spain’s Jon Rahm turned things around on the final day of the 2023 Masters at the legendary Augusta National Golf Club to win his first-ever Masters tournament this Sunday, April 9.

American golfer Brooks Koepka led the field by two shots at the start of play. However, 28-year-old Rahm stunned his opponent by finishing on 12-under after carding a three-under last round of 69 to win by four shots and take the famous green jacket.

Koepka had to settle for second place, tying with the legendary Phil Mickelson. The 52-year-old American pulled out all the stops to finish on eight-under after a stunning seven-under round of 65. Further down the field, two previous champions, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed, tied in sixth spot in this 87th edition of the event.

Scottie Scheffler, the defending 2022 Masters champion could only manage a disappointing finish of four under. The highest-placed player from Great Britain and Northern Ireland was England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, the current US Open champion.