MAJOR Scottish Premiership Club Fires Its Manager After Just 10 Months

By Chris King • Updated: 01 Oct 2023 • 23:30

Image of Rangers FC's Ibrox Stadium. Credit: Wikipedia/By Archibald99 - Own work, Public Domain

THE first managerial casualty of the Scottish Premiership occurred this Sunday, October 1.

Rangers Football Club confirmed that it had parted company with Michael Beale, the Glasgow club’s men’s first-team manager.

In an official statement on rangers.co.uk, they wrote: ‘The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November’.

It continued: ‘Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect. Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade’.

‘The club is pleased to announce that Steven Davis will lead the interim management team. The team will consist of former Rangers player and hugely experienced coach Alex Rae, former Rangers player and current coach Steven Smith, coach Brian Gilmour, and goalkeeping coach, Colin Stewart’, the statement concluded.

Rangers chairman John Bennett confirmed the search for a new manager

John Bennett, the Rangers Chairman, commented: ‘I’d like to thank Michael for his dedicated work since he re-joined the club as manager last November. It is clear that results have fallen well short of the board’s, Michael’s and our supporters’ expectations’.

‘The search process for the new manager is already underway. I wish Steven Davis and the interim management team every success – they will remain in charge for as long as it takes to make the right appointment’, he explained.

Rangers trail Celtic by seven points

Beale was appointed as head coach at Ibrox last November following the departure of the Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

With only seven games of the new campaign played, the Glasgow giants have already lost three league matches and currently trail their city rivals Celtic by seven points.

A 3-1 home defeat by Aberdeen yesterday that saw the players booed off the pitch was clearly the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The 43-year-old Englishman previously worked under Steven Gerrard at both Rangers and Aston Villa. He also had spells coaching with Chelsea, Liverpool and in Brazil with São Paulo.

Rangers face a trip to Cyprus on Thursday 5, to face Aris Limassol in a Europa League group match.