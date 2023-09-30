Chelsea Coach Boosted By Injury News That Two More Players Should Be Fit To Face Fulham

By Chris King •
WITH the terrible run of injury problems that Chelsea have suffered already this season, Mauricio Pochettino has been boosted by the news that two of his stars have recovered.
In an official statement on chelseafc, the Argentine coach revealed on Friday, September 29 that both Noni Madueke and Carney Chukwuemeka have recovered from injury.
The treatment room at Cobham has had a busy time in the last few months dealing with an awful string of injuries to some of Stamford Bridge’s star players.
‘We hope maybe Carney will be back, and of course Noni also after his injury when he came back from the national team. He is getting ready, he is working hard. We hope that these two players maybe will be available for selection on Monday’, suggested the Chelsea manager.
With a tricky Premier League encounter with Fulham at Craven Cottage coming up next Monday, October 2, he will be glad to have two more players possibly available to lighten the pressure.
The Blues are really struggling to find any sort of form so far and currently find themselves languishing in the wrong half of the table despite Todd Boehly’s spending spree again during the summer transfer window.
Pochettino initially lost his captain Reece James after he sustained a hamstring injury in training back in mid-August. This was compounded on Friday 29 by the news that his vice-captain Ben Chilwell will also be sidelined for an unspecified period.
After limping off in the recent Carabao Cup win over Brighton, the England defender appears to have suffered a recurrence of his previous hamstring injury although his coach did not confirm the specific injury when he gave a statement.
Malo Gusto will not be available to face Fulham due to an automatic three-match ban he picked up after being red-carded in the home defeat by Aston Villa last weekend.
