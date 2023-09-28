Chelsea’s Injury Crisis Deepens After Another Key Player Suffers Hamstring Injury

By Chris King •
THE injury crisis at Stamford Bridge deepened after Ben Chilwell was forced off with what appeared to a hamstring injury.
He limped off the pitch during added time in the Carabao Cup win over Brighton on Wednesday, September 27. Chilwell was captain for the evening in the absence of Reece James, who is already sidelined.
When the England full-back was withdrawn, it left the Blues with only ten players on the field after Mauricio Pochettino had used up all his substitutes. Chilwell also picked up two hamstring injuries last season.
Speaking after the tie, when asked: ‘Is Chilwell injured?’, the Argentine replied: ‘We need to assess it tomorrow, but I think it is hamstring’, according to Jack Rosser at The Sun this Thursday, September 28.
As a result of last night’s win over the Seagulls, Chelsea can look forward to a home tie with Blackburn Rovers in the next round.
Not all of Chelsea’s selection problems involve injuries though. Thanks to the red card he was shown in last weekend’s home defeat by Aston Villa, right-back Malo Gusto will automatically miss the next two matches.
Pochettino will also be unable to pick last night’s goalscoring hero Nicolas Jackson. As a result of picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in only six Premier League games against Brighton, the 22-year-old Senegal international striker will not be available for the match against Fulham next Monday, October 2.
Despite Todd Boehly spending big during the summer transfer window, the Blues find themselves languishing in the lower half of the table.
Christopher Nkunku, the French forward who arrived from the LaLiga outfit Villarreal is a long-term casualty after suffering a knee injury.
The former Southampton star Romeo Lavia is also among eight first-team players currenty out of action. However, Armando Broja sat on the bench last weekend so the Albanian international winger looks set to make a return.
