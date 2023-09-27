By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 September 2023 • 14:00

Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Mauricio Pochettino sees Chelsea star Armando Broja as an important player upon his return from injury.

Chelsea have certainly been ridiculed and criticised the most out of any Premier League side so far this season having won just once against Luton Town, while they’ve also only managed to find the back of the net on five occasions and three came in that victory.

The Blues have had to persist with the young and misfiring Nicolas Jackson leading their line due to the injury picked up by big-money signing Christopher Nkunku in pre-season, so it’s been a lot of pressure on the Senegalese man’s shoulders.

Pochettino will have been hoping for someone more proven and reliable in front of goal with Jackson having scored just 12 La Liga goals prior to his transfer this summer, so having Broja back in the first-team squad is huge news.

The Albanian international took up a spot on the bench for Chelsea last weekend as he stepped up his recovery from an ACL injury that he sustained back in November during a friendly match against Aston Villa.

Pochettino Holds Broja In High Regard

Broja was a wanted striker over the summer despite his injury, with the likes of AC Milan, West Ham, Newcastle United and Real Madrid, but Chelsea resisted any sort of offers because Pochettino saw him as a key member of his squad.

Romano dropped this information on his YouTube channel in the past 24 hours, he said: “After the injury, Broja is back and this is good news for Chelsea, they need something in the offensive positions.

“They trust Nicolas Jackson as an important player, of course, but for Armando Broja it’s really important to be back and to have the opportunity to play some minutes and return to his level.

Chelsea Desperate For More Goals

“It’s also important to mention that during the summer, two clubs approached Chelsea, AC Milan and West Ham and also one more club from abroad were really interested in Armando Broja, Chelsea discussed it internally but their position was very clear in August and it was, Armando Broja is not for sale.”

Broja is still only 22 so can’t be expected to jump back in after an ACL injury and lead the line better than Jackson, but he does have Premier League experience from his loan spell with Southampton where he scored six goals, so would be a good option for the Blues.

However, no matter how ‘important’ Chelsea and Pochettino see Jackson and Broja, the only way they start to become a more competent team is when Nkunku is back and ready to start games because his record of 47 goals in 91 starts in Germany shows he is good enough to star in the Premier League.