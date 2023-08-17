DISASTER For Chelsea After Major Star Sidelined With Hamstring Injury

By Chris King • 17 August 2023 • 18:39

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

CHELSEA captain Reece James could be out for some time after picking up a hamstring injury.

According to Nathan Gissing, the England defender is due to undergo a scan later this Thursday, August 17. Pending the seriousness of this, he could face weeks or even months out of action.

The 23-year-old full-back hobbled out of last Sunday’s eventual 1-1 draw with Liverpool, being substituted in the 80th minute. Mauricio Pochettino initially attempted to place the blame on his player being ‘tired’.

‘He was tired. You need to see from where he came. The first thing we did when we arrived was to assess and analyse all of the players from the past. He was injured for three or four months’, the Argentine told the press after the game.

‘This pre-season was tough for him, we didn’t want to take any risk and that is why at 80 minutes, we wanted to avoid the risk’, he explained. Reece James missed around half of Chelsea’s matches last season

James missed a large percentage of Chelsea’s matches last season through injury so Pochettino will now surely be sweating on the scan results in case another significant long-term layoff arises. Injury also saw him miss going to Qatar with his country for the World Cup in December.

He was recently appointed as captain at Stamford Bridge following the departure of César Azpilicueta to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. Should James be sidelined then vice-captain Ben Chilwell will step up to the position of club captain.

Pochettino has 20-year-old Malo Gusto available to deputise at full-back after the Frenchman returned from his six-month loan spell with Lyon. He signed for £26.3m from the Ligue 1 outfit last January and was immediately loaned back to them.

Chelsea face a tricky second fixture of the new season when they travel to the London Stadium this weekend to play West Ham.