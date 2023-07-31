Transfer News: Inter Milan Chasing West Ham Star After Cooling On Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun

By Chris King • 31 July 2023 • 21:42

Image of the San Siro Stadium in Milan. Credit: Wikipedia/Oscar Federico bodini - originally posted to Flickr as Scudo2009, CC BY-SA 2.0

SERIE A giants Inter Milan are believed to have diverted their attention to West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca after being put off by Arsenal’s asking price for Folarin Balogun.

The Italians were known to have been interested in signing the American forward but according to Fabrizio Romano, the respected transfer expert, they have now switched their attention to the Hammers’ 24-year-old Italy international.

He tweeted about an hour ago: ‘Inter have approached West Ham for Gianluca Scamacca — initial verbal bid around €20m for permanent move. #Inter Negotiations are taking place as Folarin Balogun is still considered too expensive at current conditions’.

David Moyes beat PSG to Scamacca’s signature last Summer, with the £35.5m Italian eventually only producing three goals in a season plagued by injuries.

He was tipped to end his traumatic time in the Premier League last week with a return to Italy lined up. Jose Mourinho’s Roma was prepared to take him on loan initially with an option to buy, according to calciomercato.com

However, it is thought that the deal fell apart due to a failure by the two clubs to agree on a fee should the move become permanent. As a result, Inter took the initiative and made an offer to the Londoners.

As reported by the Italian news outlet this Monday, July 31, West Ham received an official bid from the Nerazzurri of €20/22 to take Scamacca immediately on a permanent basis.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi had hoped to tempt the Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku back to the San Siro, but that dream looks like it could be dead in the water.

Could Lukaku end up at Juventus?

The Italian outlet claimed to have heard from Sebastien Ledure, the lawyer who represents Lukaku. He has apparently reiterated his desire in recent days to keep the commitment made with Juventus for his client.

Allegedly, he did not want to listen to any other offers until the end of this week. If no deal was reached by Sunday then he would start looking at other options the outlet claimed.

Dusan Vlahovic’s name then came into the equation. With Chelsea still searching for an out-and-out centre forward, the Serbian could be the catalyst to seal Lukaku’s move to Turin. The 23-year-old former Fiorentina striker was believed to have been of interest to the Blues earlier this Summer.