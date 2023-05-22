Champions League hopes destroyed as Serie A giants Juventus docked10 points

By Chris King • 22 May 2023 • 21:44

Image of the Juventus FC logo. Credit: Interbrand/Commons Wikimedia Public Domain

Serie A giants Juventus have been hit with a 10-point deduction this evening, Monday, May 22. The news was announced just before Juve’s away game at Empoli.

Prior to the ruling, the Italian club was sitting in second spot, although a massive 17 points behind this season’s champions Napoli. Removing the 10 points has now demoted them to seventh in the table and out of the European qualifying spots.

Today’s decision by the Italian Football Federation was the result of an ongoing examination that had been carried out into the club’s transfer activities.

A 15-point deduction that was originally handed down to the Bianconeri last January was subsequently overturned by the highest sporting court in Italy.

In a statement, Juventus said: “Juventus Football Club takes note of what has been decided by the FIGC Court of Appeal and reserves the right to read the reasons for assessing a possible appeal to the CONI Guarantee Board”.

It continued: “What was established by the judgment of the fifth instance in this matter started over a year ago, arouses great bitterness in the club and its millions of supporters who, in the absence of clear rules, find themselves extremely penalized with the application of sanctions that seem to take into account the principle of proportionality”.

“Without ignoring the urgency, which Juventus never avoided during the process, it is emphasised that these are facts that will still have to be evaluated by a judge”, it concluded.

iniciada há mais de um ano, desperta grande amargura no clube e em seus milhões de torcedores que, na ausência de regras claras, se veem extremamente penalizados com a aplicação de sanções que parecem ter em conta o princípio da proporcionalidade. + — JuventusFC (@juventusfcpt) May 22, 2023

Sem ignorar a urgência, a que a Juventus nunca se esquivou durante o processo, sublinha-se que se trata de fatos que ainda terão de ser avaliados por um juiz. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcpt) May 22, 2023

Controversy has surrounded the club in the last 12 months. The entire board of directors, from the President Andrea Agnelli down, resigned last year.

Shortly after this, it was announced that Agnelli, and Fabio Paratici, who had become Tottenham¡s Director of Football, could face criminal charges.