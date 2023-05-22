Champions League hopes destroyed as Serie A giants Juventus docked10 points

UPDATE: Spanish Football Chief admits La Liga racism problem Close
By Chris King • 22 May 2023 • 21:44

Image of the Juventus FC logo. Credit: Interbrand/Commons Wikimedia Public Domain

Serie A giants Juventus have been hit with a 10-point deduction this evening, Monday, May 22. The news was announced just before Juve’s away game at Empoli. 

Prior to the ruling, the Italian club was sitting in second spot, although a massive 17 points behind this season’s champions Napoli. Removing the 10 points has now demoted them to seventh in the table and out of the European qualifying spots.

Today’s decision by the Italian Football Federation was the result of an ongoing examination that had been carried out into the club’s transfer activities.

A 15-point deduction that was originally handed down to the Bianconeri last January was subsequently overturned by the highest sporting court in Italy.

In a statement, Juventus said: “Juventus Football Club takes note of what has been decided by the FIGC Court of Appeal and reserves the right to read the reasons for assessing a possible appeal to the CONI Guarantee Board”.

It continued: “What was established by the judgment of the fifth instance in this matter started over a year ago, arouses great bitterness in the club and its millions of supporters who, in the absence of clear rules, find themselves extremely penalized with the application of sanctions that seem to take into account the principle of proportionality”.

“Without ignoring the urgency, which Juventus never avoided during the process, it is emphasised that these are facts that will still have to be evaluated by a judge”, it concluded.

Controversy has surrounded the club in the last 12 months. The entire board of directors, from the President Andrea Agnelli down, resigned last year.

Shortly after this, it was announced that Agnelli, and Fabio Paratici, who had become Tottenham¡s Director of Football, could face criminal charges.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

