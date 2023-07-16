Inter Milan Could Target Arsenal Striker After Pulling Out Of Romelu Lukaku Deal

By Chris King • 16 July 2023 • 20:05

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

After pulling out of the deal to permanently sign Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan have reportedly set their sights on Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun.

With the Belgian frontman reportedly about to put pen to paper and sign for their Serie A rivals Juventus, Milan coach Simone Inzaghi could see the young American striker as an ideal replacement for Lukaku, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport this Sunday, July 16.

The Italian news outlet claimed that the Belgian had been avoiding his teammates all week while allegedly pursuing a move to Turin. He spent last season on loan at the San Siro and was expected to make the stay with the Nerazzurri permanent during the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano thinks Balogun to Inter could happen

Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer guru, who is rarely wrong, tweeted: ‘Inter will ask for final conditions of Folarin Balogun deal early next week. Balogun is open to a permanent move but Arsenal are expected to request important fee. Balogun, part of Inter list after Lukaku deal off. Mbala Nzola and Benjamin Sesko are not in the list’.

Inter should have a transfer chest available at some point later this week with the expected sale of Andre Onano to Manchester United believed to be nearing completion. The Cameroon international goalkeeper is thought to be lined up for a medical at Old Trafford in the next few days.

Balogun finished up as fourth-highest scorer in Ligue 1 last season

Folarin Balogun was loaned out to Ligue 1 outfit Reims last season by the Gunners. He sensationally found the back of the net on a total of 21 occasions in 37 appearances, making him the league’s fourth-highest goalscorer. As a result, the 22-year-old has attracted attention from Premier League giants Chelsea.

Inzaghi could also look at Atletico Madrid’s Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata as an option according to the Italian paper.

He enjoyed two spells in Turin and is an accomplished goalscorer. However, Roma are also said to be eying Morata up, with Jose Mourinho known to be a big fan of the player.