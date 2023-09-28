Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw: A Repeat Of Last year’s Final

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 28 September 2023 • 10:30

Manchester United's players lifting the Carabao Cup

The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw was made late last night following the conclusion of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City clash.

It was a hectic night at St James’ Park as Man City dominated the opening 45 minutes and will have counted themselves unlucky at half time to not be ahead as Josko Gvardiol saw a goalbound effort blocked by Paul Dummett in the air.

At half-time, the thousands of Newcastle fand could have been excused for expecting the worst as their side managed just one shot on goal in the entire opening exchanges via Jacob Murphy, but Eddie Howe and his players had other ideas.

The Magpies came charging out of the gates in the second half and stunned the Premier League champions by taking the lead just seven minutes after the break via Alexander Isak, and the scoreline stayed that way, meaning the four-time winners under Pep Guardiola are out of the competition.

Newcastle United Dump Out Manchester City

Former England internationals, Izzy Christiansen and Daniel Sturridge were tasked with completing the draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, and they didn’t disappoint as they’ve set up some cracking ties.

There will be a repeat of last year’s Wembley final as Newcastle are rewarded for beating Man City by having to travel away to their neighbours, Manchester United, in what is the highlight tie of the round.

Howe and his players will be out to seek revenge and stay in the competition after tasting a 2-0 defeat last February in a game that they simply failed to turn up in and felt like a damp way to end the tournament.

Manchester United Handed Tough Magpies Battle

A lot of the Newcastle players such as Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Ritchie have spoken about etching their names into history by winning some silverware, but to do so in this competition they will have to do it the difficult way by beating some of England’s elite.

There are also three other all-Premier League ties including Bournemouth vs Liverpool, West Ham vs Arsenal and Everton vs Burnley with the latter having an interesting narrative attached to it.

Sean Dyche will be welcoming his old employers to Goodison Park, having been sacked by the Clarets prior to their relegation in 2022, so he will have an extra incentive to get into the fifth round.

Check out all of the mouth-watering fourth-round ties below

Mansfield v Port Vale

Ipswich v Fulham

Manchester United v Newcastle

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Chelsea v Blackburn

West Ham v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Exeter v Middlesbrough