Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw: A Repeat Of Last year’s Final

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 28 September 2023 • 10:30
Manchester United's players lifting the Carabao Cup
The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw was made late last night following the conclusion of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City clash.
It was a hectic night at St James’ Park as Man City dominated the opening 45 minutes and will have counted themselves unlucky at half time to not be ahead as Josko Gvardiol saw a goalbound effort blocked by Paul Dummett in the air.
At half-time, the thousands of Newcastle fand could have been excused for expecting the worst as their side managed just one shot on goal in the entire opening exchanges via Jacob Murphy, but Eddie Howe and his players had other ideas.
The Magpies came charging out of the gates in the second half and stunned the Premier League champions by taking the lead just seven minutes after the break via Alexander Isak, and the scoreline stayed that way, meaning the four-time winners under Pep Guardiola are out of the competition.
Former England internationals, Izzy Christiansen and Daniel Sturridge were tasked with completing the draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, and they didn’t disappoint as they’ve set up some cracking ties.
Tonight's winner! 😍🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/7B1kGdmI42
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 27, 2023
Tonight's winner! 😍🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/7B1kGdmI42
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 27, 2023
There will be a repeat of last year’s Wembley final as Newcastle are rewarded for beating Man City by having to travel away to their neighbours, Manchester United, in what is the highlight tie of the round.
Howe and his players will be out to seek revenge and stay in the competition after tasting a 2-0 defeat last February in a game that they simply failed to turn up in and felt like a damp way to end the tournament.
A lot of the Newcastle players such as Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Ritchie have spoken about etching their names into history by winning some silverware, but to do so in this competition they will have to do it the difficult way by beating some of England’s elite.
There are also three other all-Premier League ties including Bournemouth vs Liverpool, West Ham vs Arsenal and Everton vs Burnley with the latter having an interesting narrative attached to it.
Sean Dyche will be welcoming his old employers to Goodison Park, having been sacked by the Clarets prior to their relegation in 2022, so he will have an extra incentive to get into the fifth round.
Mansfield v Port Vale
Ipswich v Fulham
Manchester United v Newcastle
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Chelsea v Blackburn
West Ham v Arsenal
Everton v Burnley
Exeter v Middlesbrough
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.