By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 September 2023 • 12:45

Several Manchester United fans have taken to X as they heaped praise on summer signing Sofyan Amrabat after his full debut.

Erik ten Hag decided to hand starts to a quarter of players who had not been seen from the beginning of games for some time as Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Mason Mount and Amrabat all dazzling at Old Trafford.

The latter two were craved by Man United fans to not just start, but also start alongside Brazilian superstar Casemiro and they were not disappointed as the Red Devils ran out comfortable 3-0 victors and progressed into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Amrabat has admitted it was a ‘perfect night’ at Old Trafford for himself as he made his full competitive debut in front of a sold-out Man United crowd and starred throughout at both left back and central midfield.

If things had turned out differently, then Man United fans would have been hating Amrabat as he was reportedly just horus away from joining their bitter rivals Liverpool, and the Reds would have watched him last night and been wishing he was part of their midfield department given how impressive he was.

Sofyan Amrabat vs Crystal Palace You will think he’s been here for long, the missing piece is found pic.twitter.com/jBdkrcvnH2 — Kobi (@UTDKobi) September 26, 2023

A lot of Man United fans have been left feeling excited about what Amrabat was able to do on just his first start and without Bruno Fernandes.

What Have These Man United Fans Been Saying?

“having a Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro midfield partnership is a cheat code” @ManUtdBorn

“Sofyan Amrabat’s half by numbers vs. Palace: 100% duels won 100% tackles won 97% pass accuracy 65/67 passes completed 5/6 long passes completed Flawless.” @StatmanDave

“This Sofyan Amrabat performance was absolutely generational” @AbsoluteBruno

“Who else noticed that Sofyan Amrabat was always showing up for passes and calling for them passes??? That’s what Scott McTominay has struggled to adapt to. Nah, he’s a massive upgrade.” @MiracleNwoke94

“Sofyan Amrabat vs Crystal Palace You will think he’s been here for long, the missing piece is found” @UTDKobi

“That is football heritage, unreal performance” @FerraSZN

Amrabat May Be Ten Hag’s Missing Piece

While Amrabat’s impressive display must be put into context as it was against a Crystal Palace side who were heavily rotated by Roy Hodgson and included a lot of fringe players who have not started a game in the league this season, he was still very easy on the eye.

The Moroccan international has certainly already won over the Man United fans after just one appearance, and the fact he was so willing and eager to get on the ball from deep in midfield will help the Red Devils progress the ball up the pitch quickly and allow Fernades to play in a more natural advance role that could make them a very dangerous side moving forward.