By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 September 2023 • 18:50

The Premier League trophy being celebrated

Ahead of game week seven, and the first double game week of the season, I have picked out three key players you should transfer in this week.

Sven Botman – Newcastle United (£4.7 Million)

Last week, I urged everyone to bring in Kieran Trippier ahead of their away game against Sheffield United and he ended up being the highest-scoring player in the entire game after three assists, a clean sheet and all three bonus points. So I believe now is the time to double up on the Newcastle United defence.

Botman got off the mark against Sheffield United by scoring his first goal on his 50th appearance, but I feel he’s more secure than Fabian Schar because Euro Weekly News can exclusively reveal that Dan Burn, who can play left-back or left centre-back is unwell and is a doubt for this weekend’s game against Burnley.

Two @NUFC defenders looking to follow up personal-best FPL returns ⚫️⚪️ The Scout has the lowdown on whether you should be making a move for either ahead of Gameweek 7 🧠 ➡️ https://t.co/THpIwGf82D pic.twitter.com/7jkEBQMACQ — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) September 27, 2023

Carlton Morris – Luton Town (£5.5 Million)

A very rogue and not popular pick or payer in Fantasy Football but Luton Town has a double game week and they are always so difficult to ignore, no matter who they are playing, this time the Hatters face Everton away and then Burnley at home.

Morris has already scored two goals this season, which makes him the club’s top scorer and is averaging 5.2 points per game, so while I would not target Luton this week, to have one player who is nailed on to start and take penalties, Morris is a solid option.

Son Heung-min – Tottenham Hotspur (£9.2 Million)

Tottenham Hotspur’s captain for the season is someone who should be at the top of everyone’s wishlist this week and moving forward. Despite Spurs welcoming Liverpool to their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Son is a must-buy this week.

The South Korean international is currently Ange Postecolgou’s number-one choice at the centre-forward position ahead of Richarlison and he showed last weekend against Arsenal, away from home, he is one of the most accomplished finishers in the Premier League.

Hands up if you've brought in one of these ahead of Gameweek 7? 🙋#FPL pic.twitter.com/mqMdIlVv0u — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) September 26, 2023

Also, having a midfielder who costs less than £9.5 Million and is actually playing as a striker is amazing value and simply a must-have in FPL. After this tough game against Liverpool, Son then comes up against Luton, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Wolves so it’s an incredibly favourable run.

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa (£7.9 Million)

This pic is for those who don’t believe Morris is worth their time but are still in need of a replacement for Chelsea’s suspended striker, Nicolas Jackson. Watkins got off the mark last weekend against the Blues and with his confidence, this is a great time to transfer him in.

The striker is the undisputed number one striker under Unai Emery and is in talks to sign a new contract so will be out to prove his worth with a favourable run of fixtures including Brighton, – who are yet to keep a clean sheet – Wolves, West Ham, Luton, Nottingham Forest and Fulham it looks to be a safe long-term investment as well.