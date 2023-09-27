Worrying: Mikel Arteta Drops DOUBLE Blow Ahead Of Critical Week

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 September 2023 • 13:20

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Credit: Twitter

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that neither Declan Rice nor Bukayo Saka have been able to train with the Arsenal first team this week due to injuries.

If throwing away three points against Tottenham Hotspur wasn’t bad enough for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the fact that they did so in the second half without £105 million summer signing Rice is even more frustrating.

The England international was forced off at half-time on Sunday afternoon with what was first believed to be a calf injury as he had it strapped up while he sat on the bench, but the real reason has since emerged.

According to Arsenal manager Arteta, Rice suffered a back injury during the first half against Spurs and was unable to continue due to the severe pain he was experiencing, which forced him to put Jorginho on in his place.

Saka And Rice Major Injury Doubts For Arsenal

There has been some positive news in the past 24-48 hours for Arsenal fans as Arteta confirmed that Rice’s injury was not thought to be as serious as first thought and may not be sidelined for too long, and could even feature this weekend.

However, he has been ruled out of tonight’s clash against Brentford in the Carabao Cup and it looks to be the same for Bukayo Saka who played 89 minutes in the North London derby and scored from the penalty spot.

It's potentially bad news for Bukayo Saka in Gameweek 7 ⚠️ Will you keep or sell, FPL managers? pic.twitter.com/KuVryMlnCB — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) September 26, 2023

Arteta has claimed that Saka could miss the Gunners’ game against Bournemouth on the weekend due to injuries and it’s no surprise because last season he was fouled the 10th most in the league with 65 free kicks being awarded to the England international and already this term he’s been fouled 14 times, so it’s more of a surprise he hasn’t picked up more injuries.

Mikel Arteta Dealing With A Big Injury Headache

If both Saka and Rice are to miss this weekend’s game against Bournemouth it would be a huge blow but Arteta would hope that his expensively assembled squad has enough to overcome a winless Cherries side, even if it is away from home.

Saka would likely be the biggest miss as he’s already registered five goal involvements in the Premier League this season which is by far and away the most in the Arsenal side, and with numbers like that, it’s no surprise clubs such as Manchester City are keeping a close eye on the winger.