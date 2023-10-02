93 Temperature Records For October In Spain Already Broken Including Hottest Day Ever

By Chris King • Updated: 02 Oct 2023 • 19:07

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

The intense heat that has been affecting most of Spain for the last few days broke more than 90 temperature records on the first day of October.

According to Roberto Granada from eltiempo.es, the 93 broken records on Sunday, October 1, included those for both monthly minimum and maximum values.

October 2022 was the warmest since records began, including exceptionally warm nights, and October 2023 has now already overtaken last year’s achievement in the first 24 hours of the month.

Among the large number of records being broken, 86 of them related to maximum monthly temperatures. The remainder were for broken minimum monthly highs explained the weather expert.

Historical records were broken

Some of the temperatures registered this Sunday broke very old records that date back a long time in history. The most notable was 34.4ºC in the city of Daroca in Zaragoza. The Aragonese municipality smashed the previous high of 32.9ºC, which was registered on October 6, 1925.

In the Retiro district of Madrid, the historical monthly record of 30ºC that was set on October 3, 1930, was equalled yesterday. According to the experts, it was possibly surpassed.

Due to its location in the mountains of the Central system, the weather station in Puerto de Navacerrada registered 23.9ºC. This topped the previous record that has stood since October 13, 1955.

Some areas broke records by several degrees

There were instances where records were broken by several degrees, as was the case at Salamanca Airport. The previous high of 31.5ºC was thumped with a massive 34.8ºC. In Vitoria, the margin was even higher, where the previous record was exceeded by more than 3ºC.

A first was achieved at Burgos Airport, where values had previously only reached a record high of 29.1ºC. For the first time since it started collecting data, Sunday’s values at the aerodrome broke the 30ºC barrier, registering an incredible 3ºC more than ever before.

This current bout of heat is clearly abnormal for the time of year. The previous highest temperature for October in all of Spain was 37.5ºC, recorded in the Costa del Sol city of Marbella back in 2014. On Sunday 1, the town of Montoro in Córdoba hit a new national record of 38.2ºC.

As Granada pointed out, 2023 has experienced numerous periods of warm weather, as is shown by data from the weather stations across Spain. However, although there are cooler periods interspersed, they are much shorter and of lower intensity than the warm ones.