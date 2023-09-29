Costa del Sol Hotel Is No1 In Spain And Ninth In The World In Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Awards 2023

By Chris King • Updated: 29 Sep 2023 • 19:26

Aerial view of Málaga's coastline. Credit: - Alex Tihonovs / Shutterstock.com

A hotel on the Costa del Sol was No. 1 in Spain and ninth overall in the world in the ‘Best Hotels’ category by the 2023 Traveller’s Choice awards from Tripadvisor.

This incredible recognition by one of the largest and most prestigious user platforms in the world went to the stunning Ikos Andalucia Hotel, which is located in the Malaga municipality of Estepona.

Among the opinions of Tripadvisor users, aspects such as the level of its ‘all inclusive’, where luxury and each and every one of the nine restaurants that make up the hotel complex stand out.

Many users complimented the hotel on its swimming pool and beach bar, highlighting the excellent service offered by the staff working there. Staying in this luxurious 5-star hotel can cost travellers around €350/400 per night.

One person wrote in a review: ‘Second time I have stayed at the resort and find that it is even better than last year.!!!

2 further restaraunts have been added to really enhance the dining options it really is 5-star, premium drinks and top quality food. Try it, you won’t be dissapointed’.

Tripadvisor explained its awards

‘Each winner has met our rigorous standards of trust and safety. Less than 1 per cent of Tripadvisor’s 8 million profiles receive the Best of the Best award, signifying the highest level of hospitality excellence’, Tripadvisor said about the best hotels in the world.

It continued: ‘Below, you will find the Travellers’ Choice 2023 Best of the Best hotels: the accommodations that travellers love the most, from the most luxurious and imposing to the most picturesque and charming’.

The Rambagh Palace in Jaipur was No1 in the world

The hotel that topped the list was the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India. As explained by Tripadvisor, Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces was established in 1901, and is one of Asia’s largest and finest group of hotels.

Their selection of hotels comprises over 119 hotels in 61 locations across India. They also have another 17 international hotels in countries that include the Maldives, Malaysia, UK, USA, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Africa and the Middle East.

Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, located on Bolifushi Island, in the Maldives, occupied second position. In third place was the Hotel Colline de France in Gramado, Brazil.

These rankings were compiled thanks to more than 1,500 Tripadvisor user reviews. They highlighted, among other aspects, cleanliness and service with a five star review, which in Tripadvisor’s estimation, reflects perfection.